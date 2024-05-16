Submit Release
StorageVault Completes the Purchase of Storage Assets for $43,000,000

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the two stores, located in Vaughan, ON and Saskatoon, SK, announced on April 22, 2024 for an aggregate purchase price of $43,000,000 (the “Acquisition”).

The total purchase price of the Acquisition, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 246 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 215 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.9 million rentable square feet on over 696 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com


