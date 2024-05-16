Eighth Edition of "Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer" Released, Highlighting Updated Research and Patient Reports
UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Kander, an independent activist and longtime proponent of cannabis research, is pleased to announce the release of the 8th edition of his book, “Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer.” This latest update aims to illuminate the significant evidence supporting the use of cannabis in cancer treatment, showcasing over 200 human reports and 68 scientific studies detailing the anticancer effects of cannabinoids.
“Cannabis for the Treatment of Cancer,” now in its most comprehensive iteration, provides a rigorous analysis of both media-reported and research-based evidence* demonstrating the effectiveness of phytocannabinoids (plant-derived cannabinoids like THC and CBD) and endocannabinoids (endogenous cannabinoids found in all mammals like anandamide and 2-AG) in combating various types of cancer. It features extensive updates, including new scientific studies and human cases that further validate the use of cannabis as a supplementary treatment alongside conventional cancer therapies. Despite not being universally effective, the evidence compiled in Kander's book suggests significant potential for cannabis to enhance patient outcomes when integrated into treatment protocols.
"This 8th edition provides overwhelming evidence that cannabis-based products can directly fight cancer," says Kander. "For over 16 years, I have witnessed the remarkable impact such products can have, even putting terminally diagnosed cancers into remission."
Additionally in his book, Kander discusses the first double-blind, placebo-controlled trial** that shows a significant extension in the lives of glioblastoma patients using a combination of THC, CBD, and the chemotherapy drug temozolomide. This and other studies underscore the urgent need for further research and easier legal access to cannabis treatments, advocating for coverage by insurance to support patient choice in therapy options.
"Cannabis is far from a perfect treatment, but its potential to improve patient outcomes cannot be ignored," Kander adds. "The compelling evidence should not only prompt further research but also lead to widespread media coverage and a re-evaluation of medical cannabis policies globally."
For more information or to obtain a copy of the book, download on Dropbox or purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Cannabis-Treatment-Cancer-Phytocannabinoids-Endocannabinoids-ebook/dp/B012UJOVVM.
* https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35244889/
** https://www.nature.com/articles/s41416-021-01259-3
About Justin Kander
Justin Kander has dedicated over 16 years to the study and advocacy of cannabis as a potential treatment for cancer. Having worked with hundreds of patients and authored several pivotal books on the subject, Kander's expertise is recognized internationally. He has spoken at numerous medical cannabis conferences and was formerly associated with Aunt Zelda's, a medical cannabis company known for its feature in the Netflix documentary, Weed the People.
Justin Kander
