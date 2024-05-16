Heat Exchanger Market to Reach USD 5.25 Billion by 2031 Driven by Booming Chemical Industry & Technological Advancements
Innovations and Growing Demand Drive Global Heat Exchanger MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heat Exchanger Market Size is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors, the thriving chemical industry, which heavily Depends on heat exchangers for various processes. The advancements in heat exchanger technology, leading to more efficient and compact designs, are further Driving market expansion. A growing emphasis on energy-saving solutions is pushing industries towards adopting efficient heat exchangers, creating a positive impact on the market landscape.
According to the SNS Insider report, the heat exchanger market was valued at USD 19.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.82 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.
Some of Major Key Players in this Report:
ALFA LAVAL
Kelvion Holding GmbH
Exchanger Industries Limited
Mersen
Danfoss
API Heat Transfer
Boyd Corporation
Güntner, Limited
Johnson Controls
XYLEM
Growing Demand Across Diverse Industries to Drive Market Expansion
Heat exchangers find extensive application in various industries, including chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration), food & beverage, and power generation. The anticipated rise in demand for products and services offered by these industries is expected to be a major growth driver for the heat exchanger market. The increasing demand for heat exchangers in the automotive industry is another factor Driving the market progress.
Technological advancements such as the incorporation of tube inserts in heat exchangers are contribute significantly to market growth. The ongoing research and development efforts focused on improving energy efficiency, total life cycle cost, durability, and compactness of heat exchangers are expected to create Significant opportunities for market players. The Increasing focus on renewable energy integration and efficient energy utilization across various sectors is propelling the demand for heat exchangers market.
Segment Analysis
By product type, the shell & tube segment led the market in 2023, accounting for over 34% of the global revenue share. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the simple structure of shell & tube heat exchangers, making them ideal for various applications involving a wide temperature and pressure range. Their ability to facilitate heat transfer between different mediums, including liquids, gases, or a combination of both, further strengthens their market position. The plate & frame segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These heat exchangers are known for their compact design and efficiency in transferring heat between liquids at low to medium pressures. The availability of different types of plate & frame heat exchangers, such as brazed, welded, or gasketed, catering to varying leak tightness requirements, broadens their application scope and contributes to their projected growth.
By end-use, the chemical industry Dominates the market in 2023, capturing More than 20% of the global revenue share. The extensive utilization of heat exchangers in chemical processing can be ascribed to their design flexibility and exceptional corrosion resistance. These attributes enable them to handle fluids containing varying levels of solids, making them Important for various chemical processes. The projected growth of the chemical industries, driven by the rising demand for fertilizers, plastics, packaging materials, and digital devices, is expected to drive the demand for heat exchangers in this sector
Recent Developments
December 2023, Alfa Laval partnered with Outokumpu, a leading steel manufacturer, to utilize Outokumpu's Circle Green stainless steel in Alfa Laval's heat exchangers. This collaboration aims to achieve a significant reduction in the carbon footprint associated with heat exchangers.
September 2023, Kelvion Holding GmbH invested USD 4.3 million to expand its production capacities in Sarstedt, Germany, to cater to the rising demand for heat exchangers across diverse end-use sectors.
May 2023, Alfa Laval announced the expansion of its brazed plate heat exchanger capacity to support the global energy transition. This expansion involved establishing new facilities in strategic locations worldwide.
Impact of Global Disruptions
Russia-Ukraine War increased raw material prices. This can potentially hinder the production and availability of heat exchangers in the short term. The long-term impact might be less significant as manufacturers adapt to new sourcing strategies. An economic slowdown can Result to reduced investments across industries, potentially impacting the demand for heat exchangers. The heat exchanger market is expected to remain resilient due to its application in essential sectors Such as chemical processing and power generation.
Key Regional Developments
The Europe Region hold the largest market share of More than 29.7% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to growing public and private investments in infrastructure development, which Drives demand for heat exchangers in the HVAC & refrigeration industry.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the heat exchanger market due to rapid industrialization and increasing investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects.
Key Takeaways for the Heat Exchanger Market
The heat exchanger market is expected to experience steady growth driven by Increasing demand from various industries.
Technological advancements and a growing focus on energy efficiency are significant growth drivers.
The chemical industry is a major consumer of heat exchangers Market.
