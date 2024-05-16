Automated Sortation System Market to Surpass USD 15.36 Billion with Highest CAGR of 7.3% by 2031: SNS Insider
Automated Sortation System Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Growth Outlook
According to the SNS Insider report, the Automated Sortation System Market is anticipated to hit USD 15.36 billion by 2031. The Automated Sortation System Market was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2023. This translates to a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The increasing demand for faster and more precise deliveries is a key driver for the Automated Sortation System Market.
The e-commerce boom has fueled the need for efficient and scalable fulfillment solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is paving the way for market growth. Market players are focusing on integrating IoT to enhance their product offerings and meet the diverse sortation requirements of end-users. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, where product spoilage due to improper temperature control during sorting is a major concern, manufacturers utilize IoT connectivity to provide high-speed sortation with better visibility into product locations.
Investments in warehouse automation across various sectors are another factor propelling market growth. For example, Coca-Cola European Partners' investment of USD 49.6 million in an automated warehouse with a 25,000-pallet capacity sorting system exemplifies this trend.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Siemens AG
- KNAPP AG
- Dematic
- Bastian Solutions Inc.
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Interroll Group
- Murata Machinery Ltd.
- BEUMER GROUP
- GW Logistics Group
The market continues to witness advancements, as evidenced by recent developments
• In November 2021, Honeywell International Inc. announced a new storage and retrieval system leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize warehouse operations amidst booming e-commerce growth.
• June 2021 saw Satake launch the NIRAMI series, its largest optical sorter designed for efficient grain, pulse, seed, and various product sorting.
• Interroll expanded its sortation solutions portfolio in March 2021 with the Split Tray Sorter MT015S, catering to a wider range of customers in the e-commerce sector.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type:
• Linear Sortation
• Loop Sortation
by Type, the linear sortation segment dominated the market in 2023. This segment includes a variety of systems such as shoe sorters, narrow belt sorters, tilt tray sorters, and cross-belt sorters, which are mainly utilized in cross-docking operations. These systems are known for their high performance and long operational life.
By End-use Industry:
• Retail and E-commerce
• Food and Beverages
• Transportation and Logistics
• Pharmaceutical
• Others
The retail and e-commerce segment held the largest market share in 2023. The surge in internet users and the ease of online shopping have led to a significant increase in online orders. This has driven retailers to automate their operations to ensure timely deliveries. With the continuous rise in internet users, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
By Technology:
• Intelligent sorting
• AS/RS
• Robot integrated applications
• Mobile robots
• Vision technology
• Software
Impact of Global Events
- Russia-Ukraine War- The ongoing conflict has disrupted supply chains and led to price hikes for raw materials used in automated sortation systems. This disruption is likely to impact market growth in the short term. However, long-term growth prospects remain positive due to the underlying demand for efficient inventory management.
- Economic Slowdown- An economic slowdown could lead to reduced investments in automation projects, potentially hindering market growth. However, the long-term benefits of automation, such as increased efficiency and cost savings, are expected to outweigh these temporary concerns.
Europe held the largest market share in 2023, driven by the presence of major players like Siemens AG
The increasing demand in the transportation and logistics sector is expected to propel market growth further. Additionally, European countries boast a high logistics performance index (LPI) compared to other regions. Moreover, companies like System Logistics S.p.A. and DHL International GmbH actively leverage automation for warehouse operations, solidifying Europe's dominance in this market.
Key Takeaways
• The report emphasizes the growing adoption of advanced technologies like IoT in automated sortation systems. Additionally, it underscores the increasing investments in warehouse automation across various sectors. These trends indicate a strong commitment to improving operational efficiency.
• The market is witnessing continuous innovation in sorting technologies, such as integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, which enhance sorting accuracy, speed, and overall system efficiency.
• Automated sortation systems find applications across various industries, including e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and postal services. The versatility of these systems makes them adaptable to different sorting needs and operational environments.
• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024-2031. This growth is fueled by the burgeoning online shopping culture in developing countries like China and India.
