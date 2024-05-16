2024 Outdoor Innovation Awards Announce Inaugural Awards Program Winners
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Companies, Services and Products That Elevate the Industry and Inspire Outdoor and Sports Enthusiasts Worldwide
LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation Awards, the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced the winners of the first annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program.
The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the outdoor and sports industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation and overall contribution to the outdoor retail landscape. The internationally recognized program strives to showcase and highlight the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality, innovation, and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. This year’s inaugural program attracted thousands of nominations throughout the world.
“Innovation is playing a crucial role in enhancing the outdoor experience for consumers looking for everything from advanced health and fitness wearables to climbing shoes, to even the way we engage with nature-focused activities like camping and hiking. There are so many companies changing the way we enjoy outdoor recreation,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Outdoor Innovation Awards. “Even before the pandemic, there was major consumer interest in healthier lifestyles and the outdoors. As the Outdoor and Sports markets’ landscape continues to evolve, the winners of the first Outdoor Innovation Awards program stand out for their out of the box thinking and products that address everything from comfort and safety to outright adventure.”
Award winners are fully evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges representing a mix of senior-level executives, technical, business, and analytical expertise within the Outdoor and Sports Industry. Evaluation criteria include Innovation, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, Impact, and Performance.
The 2024 Outdoor Innovation Award Winners are:
LIFESTYLE
Fitness Product of the Year: Rogue
Fitness Tracker Product of the Year: Fitbit
Nutrition Product of the Year: Wilderness Athlete
SkinCare Product of the Year: Utu
Water Bottle Product of the Year: ExtremeMIST
Yoga Product of the Year: Alo Yoga
OVERLAND & TRAVEL
Accessories Product of the Year: WaterPORT
Cooler Product of the Year: Rugged Road
Safety Product of the Year: JumpMedic
Storage Product of the Year: ROAM
Roof Top Tent Product of the Year: iKamper
CAMP & HIKE
Backpack Product of the Year: Granite Gear
Camping Furniture Product of the Year: Timber Ridge Products
Cooking Equipment Product of the Year: Breeo
GPS Product of the Year: Garmin
Hiking Apparel Product of the Year: Grüezi bag
Lighting Product of the Year: Barebones
Pet Safety Product of the Year: Fido Pro
Sleeping Bag Product of the Year: Columbia
Stove Product of the Year: JETBOIL
Tent Product of the Year: Coleman
Trekking Poles Product of the Year: GOSSAMER GEAR
CLIMB
Apparel Product of the Year: Outdoor Research
Belay Device of the Year: Petzl
Harness Product of the Year: BLUE ICE
Packs Product of the Year: Osprey
Ropes Product of the Year: Mammut
Shoe Product of the Year: La Sportiva
RUN & CYCLE
Apparel Product of the Year: WildSpark
Bike Product of the Year: Specialized
Helmet Product of the Year: ProLids
Hydration Packs Product of the Year: NATHAN
Running Product of the Year: CamelBak
WATER
Boating Safety Product of the Year: FlagGuard
Canoe Product of the Year: Pakboats
Paddle Board Product of the Year: SURFTECH
Sunglasses Product of the Year: Rheos Gear
Water Product of the Year: Teva
Water Accessory Product of the Year: Stash7
Wetsuit Product of the Year: O'Neill
SNOW
Apparel Product of the Year: The North Face
Goggles Product of the Year: Smith
Helmet Product of the Year: Giro
Ski Travel Product of the Year: PondoZ
Skis Product of the Year: K2 Skis
Snowboard Product of the Year: Burton
LEADERSHIP
Outdoor Company of the Year: Patagonia
Outdoor Marketplace of the Year: Backcountry
Outdoor Retailer Product of the Year: Moosejaw
Outdoor Technology Product of the Year: Dometic
About Outdoor Innovation
Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: outdoorinnovationawards.com
