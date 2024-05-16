Submit Release
Multi Ways Holdings Reports Robust Financial Performance in Fiscal Year 2023 Results

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today announced fiscal year 2023 financial results.

"We are pleased to report on the strategic advancements Multi Ways Holdings Limited has achieved since our IPO a year ago," said Mr. James Lim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Ways Holdings Limited. "Our recent acquisition of cutting-edge SANY equipment and the formation of strategic partnerships underscore our commitment to delivering superior solutions to our customers across the region. With over two decades of industry experience, we have established ourselves as a reliable and trusted provider of heavy construction equipment.”

“Despite a decrease in revenue, our focus on cost management and fleet optimization has resulted in improved net income and a strengthened financial position. The significant enhancement in our cash flows and working capital demonstrates our resilience and adaptability.”

“Looking ahead, we are committed to maintaining our role as a comprehensive provider for heavy construction equipment needs. Our ongoing fleet renewal and expansion initiatives are designed to meet the evolving requirements of our clients, ensuring they have access to the most advanced and dependable machinery available. We remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our shareholders, customers, and the broader community, positioning Multi Ways for continued success in the competitive landscape," concluded Mr. Lim.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Our total revenue decreased by approximately $2.3 million or approximately 6.1% to approximately $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $38.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease demand in our equipment sales of approximately $7.5 million because of decrease in overseas demand.

  • Our cost of revenues decreased by approximately $1.3 million or approximately 4.4% to approximately $27.4 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $28.6 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease cost of revenues for the demand in our equipment sales of approximately $1.5 million and offset the increase in Services of approximately $0.3 million in 2023.

  • Our total gross profit amounted to $8.7 million and $9.7 million for fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our overall gross profit margins were approximately 24.0% and approximately 25.4% for fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our total gross profit decrease was generally due to the lower profit margin through diversified purchasing networks from across various countries.

  • Selling and distribution expenses mainly included promotion and marketing expenses and transportation expenses for inbound and outbound shipments. Our selling and distribution expenses were approximately $1.0 million and approximately $1.5 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing approximately 2.6% and approximately 3.9% of our total revenue for the corresponding years.

  • Administrative expenses were approximately $10.8 million and approximately $6.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing approximately 29.9% and approximately 17.6% of our total revenue for the corresponding financial years.

    • Staff costs mainly represented the salaries, employee benefits and retirement benefit costs to our employees, directors’ remuneration and directors’ fees. Our staff costs were $4.8 million and $3.9 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

  • Net income amounted to $1.8 million and approximately $1.0 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cash Flows Summary

  • Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

  • Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $0.06 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

  • Cash generated from investing activities was approximately $6.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, primarily consisting of the purchases of property, plant and equipment of approximately $2.0 million; the investment in equity securities of $2.2 million and offset by the proceeds from disposal of property and equipment of approximately $10.9 million and investment in financial assets available for sales of approximately $0.1 million. This compares to net cash used in investing activities of approximately $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Cash used in financing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.9 million, which mainly consisted of bank loan repayment of $7.4 million; the repayment of lease liabilities of $6.4 million; the payment of dividend of $10.5 million; loan from director of $9.9 million and proceeds from share issuance net of deferred offering costs of $13.5 million. This compares to cash used in financing activities of $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Total assets were approximately $58.0 million, and total liabilities were approximately $36.2 million at December 31, 2023.

  • Working capital was approximately $20.9 million at December 31, 2023, versus approximately $2.9 million at December 31, 2022.

  • Shareholders’ equity was approximately $21.8 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $6.3 million at December 31, 2022.

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited 
Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC 
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

*** tables follow ***

 
MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
         
    As of December 31,
    2023   2022
      $’000       $’000  
                 
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents     7,073       1,003  
Accounts receivable, net     5,341       8,021  
Inventories     36,692       31,442  
Amounts due from related parties     1,068       50  
Financial assets available for sales     242       325  
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables     1,965       3,230  
Total current assets     52,381       44,071  
                 
Non-current assets:                
Property and equipment, net     1,817       7,218  
Right-of-use assets     1,592       1,489  
Investment in equity securities     2,200       -  
Deferred tax assets     11       8  
Total non-current assets     5,620       8,715  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS     58,001       52,786  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     4,758       4,781  
Customer deposits     3,238       5,884  
Amounts due to related parties     15,099       17,167  
Bank borrowings     4,588       8,862  
Lease liabilities     3,482       3,484  
Income tax payable     313       1,007  
Total current liabilities     31,478       41,185  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Bank borrowings     431       3,175  
Lease liabilities     4,265       2,114  
Total long-term liabilities     4,696       5,289  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     36,174       46,474  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Shareholders’ equity                
Ordinary share, par value US$0.00025, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 30,840,000 and 24,800,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively     8       6  
Additional paid-in capital     18,945       5,440  
Retained earnings     3,024       1,235  
Non-controlling interest     -       50  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (150 )     (419 )
Total shareholders’ equity     21,827       6,312  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     58,001       52,786  


       MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
   
    Financial Years ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2021
      $’000       $’000       $’000  
                         
Revenues, net     36,016       38,359       33,406  
                         
Cost of revenue     (27,366 )     (28,617 )     (24,049 )
                         
Gross profit     8,650       9,742       9,357  
                         
Operating cost and expenses:                        
Selling and distribution     (952 )     (1,502 )     (1,114 )
General and administrative     (10,776 )     (6,745 )     (6,609 )
Total operating cost and expenses     (11,728 )     (8,247 )     (7,723 )
                         
Profit/(Loss) from operations     (3,078 )     1,495       1,634  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Gain on early termination on lease liability     113       -       -  
Gain from disposal of plant and equipment     5,048       2       305  
Interest income     57       *       19  
Interest expense     (1,105 )     (748 )     (716 )
Dividend income     16       7       -  
Government grant     22       81       109  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net     (43 )     (93 )     (44 )
Other income     656       813       724  
Total other income, net     4,764       62       397  
                         
Income before income taxes     1,686       1,557       2,031  
                         
Income tax expense (benefit)     53       (529 )     (230 )
                         
NET INCOME     1,739       1,028       1,801  
                         
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     50       (50 )     -  
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY     1,789       978       1,801  
                         
Net income per share                        
Basic and Diluted     0.06       0.04       0.07  
                         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding                        
Basic and Diluted (‘000)     29,284       24,800       24,800  
                         
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY     1,789       978       1,801  
                         
Other comprehensive income (loss):                        
Foreign currency translation adjustment     269       (74 )     (345 )
                         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME     2,058       904       1,456  
 
*  This figure is immaterial


MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))
             
    Financial Years ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2021
      $’000       $’000       $’000  
                         
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income before tax     1,686       1,557       2,031  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                        
Depreciation of property and equipment     907       800       822  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets     866       828       775  
Inventories written down     452       -       1,508  
Written off of advance to suppliers     956       -       -  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     (5,048 )     (2 )     (305 )
Gain on early termination on lease liability     (113 )     -       -  
Provision (reversal) of impairment of trade receivables     145       193       (110 )
Loss on revaluation of quoted share     22       -       -  
                         
                         
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                        
Accounts receivable     1,763       (2,644 )     710  
Inventories     3,631       940       (2,757 )
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables     408       1,702       (1,900 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (2,119 )     1,964       (1,329 )
Customer deposits     (2,826 )     (4,387 )     5,797  
                         
Income tax payable     (675 )     (41 )     388  
Net cash provided by operating activities     55       910       5,630  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,955 )     (817 )     -  
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     10,894       2       343  
Investment in equity securities     (2,200 )     -       -  
Proceeds from/ (investment in) financial assets available for sales     71       (325 )     -  
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities     6,810       (1,140 )     343  
                         
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Repayment of bank borrowings     (7,369 )     (105 )     (3,712 )
Repayment of lease liabilities     (6,369 )     (114 )     (1,046 )
Proceeds from shares issuance net of deferred offering costs     13,506       -       -  
Payment of dividends     (10,524 )     (77 )     -  
Loan from director     9,881       -       -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (875 )     (296 )     (4,758 )
                         
Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents     80       (4 )     (7 )
                         
Net change in cash and cash equivalent     6,070       (530 )     1,208  
                         
BEGINNING OF YEAR     1,003       1,533       325  
                         
END OF YEAR     7,073       1,003       1,533  
                         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                        
Cash (paid) refund for income taxes     (675 )     (40 )     158  
Cash paid for interest     1,051       748       717  


