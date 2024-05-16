African swine fever: significant increase in EU pigs in 2023

For domestic pigs, 2023 saw the largest number of African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks since 2014. Croatia and Romania notified 96% of the total number of outbreaks (1,929).

The number of outbreaks in 2023 in wild boar increased by 10% compared to the previous year. The virus was introduced for the first time in Sweden and Croatia and spread to new areas of Italy. It also re-appeared in Greece after a two-year break.

Germany, Hungary and Slovakia saw the epidemiological situation improve in their countries with the number of outbreaks in wild boar decreasing.

EFSA’s experts recommend prioritizing passive surveillance The reporting and investigation of increased mortality, other signs of serious disease or significantly reduced production rates with an undetermined cause in a targeted animal population, including the searching and testing of wild boar carcasses, rather than active surveillance, including the testing of hunted wild boar for the detection of ASF outbreaks.

Passive surveillance, in particular noticing clinical signs of the disease remains the main mode of detection for ASF also in domestic pig establishments. Therefore, farmers and vets have a particularly important role to play in reporting suspicious cases.

In October 2024, EFSA will deliver a scientific opinion Opinions include risk assessments on general scientific issues, evaluations of an application for the authorisation of a product, substance or claim, or an evaluation of a risk assessment. revising the risk factors for the emergence, spread and persistence Persistence refers to the ability of harmful organisms like bacteria to survive and thrive despite regular cleaning and disinfection efforts, potentially lingering in hidden places for months or even years. of the ASF virus in wild boar populations as well as in domestic pigs. Our advice will support risk managers in their ongoing efforts to prevent, control and eradicate the spread of the ASF virus.