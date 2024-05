Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Trend, Chart, Historical Prices Analysis, News 2024, Demand, and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’: ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ฐ๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐, ๐‡๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š," delivers a comprehensive analysis of polyethylene terephthalate prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘:

โ€ข ๐”๐’๐€: 2342 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐š: 1970 USD/MT

โ€ข ๐†๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ฒ: 2235 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting polyethylene terephthalate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐- ๐๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘:

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is currently being propelled by several key factors, chief among them being the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. PET, a versatile polymer known for its recyclability and durability, has seen a surge in demand as companies seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials. With increasing awareness about environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding single-use plastics, PET emerges as a favored choice due to its ability to be recycled and repurposed efficiently. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for PET packaging solutions, bolstering market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in PET manufacturing processes are enhancing production efficiency and product quality, further fueling market expansion.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ‘ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘. ๐๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, IMARC Group expects the market to reach ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. In Q4 2023, the North American PET market saw high demand for PET bottles but faced reduced consumption from downstream packaging industries, leading to oversupply in the USA. Producers sold excess inventory at discounted rates, affecting supply and pricing. Price stability later occurred due to uninterrupted feedstock supply and sporadic demand.

The PET pricing in APAC during the quarter was mostly bullish with moderate to high demand. South Korea faced PET supply shortages due to high import costs. Taiwan's packaging industry sentiments turned bearish, impacting prices negatively. Conversely, India saw stable PET prices due to ample supply and steady packaging industry demand.

Overall, in the last quarter, several factors have played a significant role in influencing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) prices. Firstly, fluctuations in crude oil prices have had a notable impact on PET prices, as PET is derived from petroleum feedstocks. Any volatility in crude oil prices directly affects the cost of PET production, subsequently influencing its market price. Secondly, supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing global logistics challenges, including port congestions and shortages of shipping containers, have led to supply constraints, contributing to upward pressure on PET prices. Moreover, the increased demand for PET resin, particularly in the packaging and textiles industries, has further exacerbated supply-demand imbalances, leading to price escalation. Additionally, macroeconomic factors, such as currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, have added uncertainty to the market, influencing investor sentiment and contributing to price volatility in the PET market.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

โ€ข ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

โ€ข ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

โ€ข ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: United States and Canada

โ€ข ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

โ€ข ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ & ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

