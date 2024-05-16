Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Trend, Chart, Historical Prices Analysis, News 2024, Demand, and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚," delivers a comprehensive analysis of polyethylene terephthalate prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

• 𝐔𝐒𝐀: 2342 USD/MT

• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚: 1970 USD/MT

• 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲: 2235 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting polyethylene terephthalate price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝- 𝐐𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market is currently being propelled by several key factors, chief among them being the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. PET, a versatile polymer known for its recyclability and durability, has seen a surge in demand as companies seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging materials. With increasing awareness about environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding single-use plastics, PET emerges as a favored choice due to its ability to be recycled and repurposed efficiently. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverage industry, particularly in developing economies, is driving the demand for PET packaging solutions, bolstering market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in PET manufacturing processes are enhancing production efficiency and product quality, further fueling market expansion.

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟏.𝟑 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. 𝐁𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟔.𝟏 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟒𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. In Q4 2023, the North American PET market saw high demand for PET bottles but faced reduced consumption from downstream packaging industries, leading to oversupply in the USA. Producers sold excess inventory at discounted rates, affecting supply and pricing. Price stability later occurred due to uninterrupted feedstock supply and sporadic demand.

The PET pricing in APAC during the quarter was mostly bullish with moderate to high demand. South Korea faced PET supply shortages due to high import costs. Taiwan's packaging industry sentiments turned bearish, impacting prices negatively. Conversely, India saw stable PET prices due to ample supply and steady packaging industry demand.

Overall, in the last quarter, several factors have played a significant role in influencing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) prices. Firstly, fluctuations in crude oil prices have had a notable impact on PET prices, as PET is derived from petroleum feedstocks. Any volatility in crude oil prices directly affects the cost of PET production, subsequently influencing its market price. Secondly, supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing global logistics challenges, including port congestions and shortages of shipping containers, have led to supply constraints, contributing to upward pressure on PET prices. Moreover, the increased demand for PET resin, particularly in the packaging and textiles industries, has further exacerbated supply-demand imbalances, leading to price escalation. Additionally, macroeconomic factors, such as currency fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, have added uncertainty to the market, influencing investor sentiment and contributing to price volatility in the PET market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: United States and Canada

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

