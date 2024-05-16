Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn Celebrates Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility and 10th Anniversary
BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn proudly announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony of its new state-of-the-art facility at 9921 4th Ave., Brooklyn, NY, marking a significant milestone in the practice’s history. The ribbon-cutting event, which coincided with the 10th anniversary of the practice, was attended by community members, distinguished guests, and notable dignitaries.
Dr. Rabin Rahmani, one of the founding partners, initiated the ceremony with a heartfelt explanation of the practice's journey and a special prayer, culminating in placing a Mezuzah as a blessing for the new location. "We have always been united as one group, with our staff, our patients, and the community," said Dr. Rahmani.
Dr. Ian Wall, another founding partner, reflected on the practice's humble beginnings, emphasizing the core values that guided their journey. “What we’ve always had was personal integrity and faith in each other. To care for our patients effectively, we recognize their unique identities, ensuring personalized and compassionate care,” Dr. Wall explained.
Dr. Kayane Hanna-Hindy, a native of Bayridge, expressed her enthusiasm about giving back to her home community. “Bringing our practice here allows us to enhance our gastroenterology services with the "S.E.R.A Wellness" & Spa treatments, focusing on gut health, obesity, and skin care,” Dr. Hanna-Hindy shared.
Highlighting the practice’s growth, Dr. Nison Badalov remarked, “From our challenging beginnings to becoming the largest gastroenterology practice in Brooklyn, our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.”
The ceremony also included accolades from local government representatives. Hercules Reid from the Mayor's Office, Laura Windslow from Congressmember Nicole Malliotakis, who presented a Congressional Citation of Recognition to the partners, and representatives from the offices of Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce were present to extend their congratulations and support.
Dr. Pierre Hindy concluded the event by giving a history of the seven-year journey to the new location. “This is a profound moment for us, symbolizing a new beginning after overcoming tremendous challenges, including the devastation brought by Hurricane Ida and the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Hindy. “We internally named our project 'Neverland' as it seemed an elusive dream after numerous setbacks. This opening is a testament to our collective belief and determination."
Closing with a patient testimony, Publicity Strategist Sharon Leid reflected on her amazing experience as a patient of Dr. Cynthia Quainoo. "The minute I walked in, I was treated like family," says Leid. "Dr. Quainoo explained everything to me from beginning to end, giving me comfort and ease." Dr. Quainoo is a major advocate for colon screening for people of color.
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn's new facility represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of the Brooklyn community, promising advanced gastrointestinal care in a cutting-edge environment.
About Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn is a premier healthcare facility dedicated to providing comprehensive gastrointestinal care to patients in the Brooklyn area. With a team of experts and a commitment to compassionate care, the practice strives to deliver outstanding clinical outcomes in a warm and friendly environment.
For more information, please visit: https://www.nygidocs.com/
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+1 347-527-6463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram