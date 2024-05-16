Penta Security Releases 'Cloudbric VPN' v2.0 with Expanded Features

Penta Security released Cloudbric VPN 2.0 with expanded features-expanding country support, diversified service plans, and upgraded UI.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, has launched version 2.0 of Cloudbric VPN, with expanded features including expanded country support, diversified service plans, and UI upgrades.

Crafted by encryption experts, Cloudbric VPN is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service dedicated to safeguarding users' online activities.

With a commitment to user privacy, Cloudbric VPN operates under a strict 'No-Log' policy, ensuring the non-collection of personal information or activity logs. Leveraging high-performance protocols, the application maintains fast internet speeds while minimizing speed reduction.

To bolster security measures, Cloudbric VPN utilizes private DNS to prevent user data leakage. Its intuitive interface ensures accessibility for users of all levels of technical expertise.

This latest release of Cloudbric VPN introduces an improved UI, enhancing the overall user experience. Additionally, the number of supported server countries has expanded from 10 to 35, providing users with a wider range of options.

For users opting for paid plans, Cloudbric VPN assures a more stable service and enhanced usability. The paid plan is reasonably priced, typically ranging from 30% to 50% of the costs of comparable services.

Taejoon Jung, director of the Planning Division at Penta Security, stated, "The release of Cloudbric VPN 2.0 exemplifies our commitment to providing a secure VPN service. In addition to our focus on enterprise security, we are dedicated to enhancing personal security services, empowering individual mobile users to navigate the online landscape safely amid evolving cyber threats."

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2009, and later dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region by obtaining the largest market share since 2016. Since then, it has gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more visit pentasecurity.com For partnerships email info@pentasecurity.com.