Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,718 in the last 365 days.

154 New Apartments Coming to Hickory

Independence, Ohio, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brand-new neighborhood of single-story apartments is under construction in Hickory, N.C. by Ohio-based Redwood Living, Inc.  

Each of the four floor plans available at Redwood Hickory will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design includes single-story open floor plans and attached two-car garages. 

“Redwood is thrilled to add our seventh apartment neighborhood in the state of North Carolina in the vibrant community of Hickory,” said Aimee Rainwater, vice president of property operations at Redwood. “We look forward to welcoming our first residents this summer. We believe they will find this location particularly convenient to Interstate 40, local shopping and dining, as well as Catawba Valley Medical Center.” 

Apartment homes at Redwood Hickory will range from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet and monthly rent will start at $2,099 per month.  

Amenities That Impress
Every apartment at Redwood Hickory will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings and bonus living space that can be utilized for an office, home gym, or whatever best suits residents’ needs.     

Additional amenities include:  

  • Full-size appliances  
  • Washer and dryer hookups  
  • Large closets  
  • Upgraded finishes and features  
  • Personal patios  
  • Private entrances with individual street addresses 
  • Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets 

Redwood Hickory is located at 3062 12th Avenue SE #106, at 12th Avenue SE and 32nd Street SE. 

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online.   

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed 18,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas. 

####  

 

About Redwood Living, Inc. 
Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com

Leasing Contact: 
(888) 818-2766 
Hickory@byredwood.com

Attachments 


Marketing
Redwood Living
Marketing@byRedwood.com

You just read:

154 New Apartments Coming to Hickory

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more