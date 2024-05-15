154 New Apartments Coming to Hickory

Independence, Ohio, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A brand-new neighborhood of single-story apartments is under construction in Hickory, N.C. by Ohio-based Redwood Living, Inc.

Each of the four floor plans available at Redwood Hickory will include two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design includes single-story open floor plans and attached two-car garages.

“Redwood is thrilled to add our seventh apartment neighborhood in the state of North Carolina in the vibrant community of Hickory,” said Aimee Rainwater, vice president of property operations at Redwood. “We look forward to welcoming our first residents this summer. We believe they will find this location particularly convenient to Interstate 40, local shopping and dining, as well as Catawba Valley Medical Center.”

Apartment homes at Redwood Hickory will range from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet and monthly rent will start at $2,099 per month.

Amenities That Impress

Every apartment at Redwood Hickory will feature a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, vaulted ceilings and bonus living space that can be utilized for an office, home gym, or whatever best suits residents’ needs.

Additional amenities include:

Full-size appliances

Washer and dryer hookups

Large closets

Upgraded finishes and features

Personal patios

Private entrances with individual street addresses

Pet-friendly accommodations – residents are permitted up to three pets

Redwood Hickory is located at 3062 12th Avenue SE #106, at 12th Avenue SE and 32nd Street SE.

Interested residents can begin the leasing process online.

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed 18,000+ single-story apartment homes and manages 150 neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

####

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



Leasing Contact:

(888) 818-2766

Hickory@byredwood.com

Attachments

Marketing Redwood Living Marketing@byRedwood.com