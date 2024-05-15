Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,718 in the last 365 days.

Formula Systems Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report

Or Yehuda, Israel, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, announced today that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company’s website (www.formulasystems.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
ir@formula.co.il


Primary Logo

You just read:

Formula Systems Announces Filing of 2023 Annual Report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more