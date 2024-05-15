Bird Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce the election of one new member to its Board of Directors (the "Board"). Ms. Sophia Saeed was elected as a member of the Board following Bird's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024. Ms. Saeed is an independent director and brings valuable experience and expertise to complement the capabilities of the Board.



Mr. Arni Thorsteinson announced his retirement from the Board and as such did not seek re-election. Mr. Thorsteinson served on the Board for more than three decades before his retirement, leaving an indelible mark on the Company with his substantial contributions during his impressive tenure.

"I am delighted to welcome Sophia to the Board. Sophia is a seasoned professional with a demonstrated history of making significant contributions to mature, well-run businesses. She has excellent experience related to mergers and acquisitions as well as capital markets. Her expertise aligns seamlessly with the existing Board and promises to enhance our strategic vision and priorities. I am confident that her fresh insights will inject new energy and fortify our prospects for future success," stated Mr. Paul Raboud, Chair of the Board. "On behalf of the entire Board, as well as management, staff, and all stakeholders, I express heartfelt gratitude to Arni for his steadfast commitment and significant contributions throughout his remarkable tenure."

The Board will continue to ensure its composition includes a diversity of perspectives and is well aligned to support management in executing the next phase of the Company's growth.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2024 was elected as a Director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The results are as follows:

Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % J. Richard Bird 92.24 % 7.76 % Karyn A. Brooks 99.89 % 0.11 % Steven L. Edwards 99.84 % 0.16 % J. Kim Fennell 99.22 % 0.78 % Jennifer F. Koury 99.19 % 0.81 % Terrance L. McKibbon 99.90 % 0.10 % Gary Merasty 99.21 % 0.79 % Luc J. Messier 93.01 % 6.99 % Paul R. Raboud 98.64 % 1.36 % Sophia Saeed 99.86 % 0.14 %

The final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders have been posted on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

More information on Bird's Board of Directors can be found here.

Background of Ms. Sophia Saeed

Ms. Sophia Saeed has over 20 years of finance experience, spanning roles in accounting, mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate development and investor relations. Ms. Saeed is the Vice President of Investor Relations at a major Canadian financial institution, where she plays a pivotal role in fostering relationships with key stakeholders including investors, equity research analysts and ratings agencies. Prior to moving to Investor Relations, Ms. Saeed held progressively senior roles in M&A advisory during her investment banking career and has a track record of completed international and domestic M&A transactions as a corporate development executive in both the financial services and infrastructure sectors. Ms. Saeed also serves as a director on the board of Family Service Toronto. Ms. Saeed is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has a BA from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Ivey Business School.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca