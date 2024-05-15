Lt Gen Clancy will assume his new position in May 2025, replacing the incumbent, Austria’s General Robert Brieger, and will serve in the role for a three-year term, for which period of time he will be promoted to the rank of General.
You just read:
Tánaiste congratulates Chief of Staff on his election as the incoming Chair of the European Union Military Committee
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.