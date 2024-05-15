Submit Release
Delisting of Securities of Better Therapeutics, Inc.; Tritium DCFC Limited; Arcimoto, Inc.; Next.e.GO N.V.; Acutus Medical, Inc.; and NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Better Therapeutics, Inc. Better Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on March 18, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Tritium DCFC Limited. Tritium DCFC Limited’s securities were suspended on April 22, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Arcimoto, Inc. Arcimoto, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 1, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Next.e.GO N.V.. Next.e.GO N.V.’s securities were suspended on May 1, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Acutus Medical, Inc. Acutus Medical, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 13, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.


