Super League Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms, has released its first quarter 2024 financial results in the form of a shareholder letter. A webinar hosted by Ann Hand, CEO of Super League, and Clayton Haynes, CFO of Super League, will be streamed here beginning today, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to further discuss the results.

Management Commentary by Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand:

“Super League generated solid first quarter 2024 revenue of $4.2 million, an increase of 27% when compared to the same quarter a year ago and in line with consensus forecast. The resilience in revenue during the first quarter follows the Company’s record fourth quarter and full year 2023 revenue performance. First quarter revenues also reflected the typical seasonality we experience at the start of year, yet we continue to increase this seasonal low point each year.

While top-line growth is important to us, we remain focused on accelerating our path to profitability through more aggressive productization which we expect to drive up margins in the second half of this year. We also took meaningful strides towards optimizing operating leverage through improved efficiencies in our workflows and cost reduction, such as through our recent sale of Minehut. Our pipeline trends continue to shift towards higher dollar average programs that are either recurring or longer term which provide a structure that will allow us to achieve more stable cash flow over time.

By recently teaming up with Skechers to launch an immersive experience in Roblox Livetopia’s Topia Mall we continue to demonstrate the power of immersive technology to capture the attention of a specific audience and deliver data and analytics that translate into actionable insights about their consumers. Further, new partnerships formed with Chartis and GSTV expand the visibility of our immersive products and experiences for brands to engage with a diverse range of consumers and learn to build a consistent digital presence where the next generation consumer audience lives.”

The webinar may also be accessed by dialing 877-407-0779 or 201-389-0914 (International). A replay of the webinar will be available on Super League’s investor relations website and can also be accessed here.

For any questions related to the Company’s first quarter 2024 financial results or shareholder letter, please contact SLE@mzgroup.us.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is a leading creator and publisher of content experiences and media solutions across the world’s largest immersive platforms. From open gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League is effectively a brand’s operating system for the 3D Web offering a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us