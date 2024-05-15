Submit Release
Closing soon: Public comment period on temporary rules to implement new mandatory harvest reporting law

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are still accepting public comments on temporary rules to implement mandatory harvest reporting requirements passed by the N.C. General Assembly in Session Law 2023-137, Section 6. The comment period will close at 5 p.m. May 20, 2024.

Members of the public may submit comments in any of the following ways:

The new mandatory reporting law requires that any person who recreationally harvests Red Drum, Flounder, Spotted Seatrout (speckled trout), Striped Bass and Weakfish (gray trout) must report that harvest to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF). Additionally, it requires anyone holding a commercial fishing license who is engaged in a commercial fishing operation to report all fish harvested to DMF, regardless of sale.

The requirement starts Dec. 1, 2024, and applies to Coastal Fishing Waters, Joint Fishing Waters and Inland Fishing Waters adjacent to Coastal and Joint Fishing Waters.

More information on this mandatory reporting requirement can be found on the DMF website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mandatory-harvest-reporting.

