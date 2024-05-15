Submit Release
FibroBiologics Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place on August 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. CDT, exclusively through a virtual format. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting is July 1, 2024.

About FibroBiologics
Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

