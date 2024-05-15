KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

DALLAS, TEXAS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on June 20, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.

Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2024 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:

elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Kevin B. Kramer, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term; and

adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2024 annual stockholder meeting; and

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

