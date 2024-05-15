Envoy Medical Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

The Company, a current leader in fully implanted hearing devices, continues to steadily march towards its ambition of disrupting the existing cochlear implant industry with its “breakthrough” fully implanted cochlear implant.



WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (Nasdaq: COCH), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing devices, today announces its corporate and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Financial and Corporate Highlights from Q1 2024

All three participants in the ongoing Early Feasibility Study (EFS) at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN) have completed their 12-month follow up visits, continue to be enrolled in the study, and report using their devices on a daily basis.



Company continues to field growing interest from both hearing health professionals and potential candidates about its investigational fully implanted cochlear implant. Company likely will have to turn away several leading cochlear implant institutions that have expressed interest in participating as a site in its next clinical study.



Company continues to advocate for its commercial Esteem® device, a fully implanted active middle ear implant, to be properly classified as a hearing prosthetic and not improperly as a hearing aid. The bi-partisan Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act (H.R. 7254) has added co-sponsors and has continued to get attention.



Envoy Medical plans to file its application for an investigational device exemption (IDE) to begin its fully implanted cochlear implant pivotal clinical trial later in 2024. The Company filed an earlier version of an IDE application at the end of Q1, but decided to convert that IDE application to a “pre-submission” (sometimes referred to as a Q-submission). Strategically, this conversion allows for additional data collection on the three EFS participants, pending testing to be completed, and further interactive discussions with FDA.

Upon FDA approval, should it be granted, Envoy Medical intends to target a portion of the significantly under-penetrated adult cochlear implant market in the United States.

In March, the Company entered into a $10 million, five-year lending facility provided by existing investor and billionaire entrepreneur Glen Taylor. The facility is unsecured and does not provide for conversion into equity. Envoy Medical drew an initial $5 million on the facility at its origination. It is expected that the financing will support, among other things, the process of applying for an investigational device exemption (IDE) to begin a US-based pivotal clinical trial for its breakthrough fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant. The terms ensure the long-term commitment of Envoy Medical’s largest investor, instilling confidence in the Company’s direction and long-term positioning. Funds will be available as needed and bear interest at 8% over the term of the loan.

“Envoy Medical continues to make steady progress towards our goal of becoming a household name in the hearing loss market,” commented Brent T. Lucas, Envoy Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “We strongly believe that Envoy Medical has a bright future ahead of it. We look forward to the prospect of disrupting the hearing industry with new competition and significant innovation.”

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Revenue was $59 thousand compared to $78 thousand for the same period in 2023, the decrease is primarily due to a decrease in the number of battery replacement requests received during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

R&D expenses increased approximately $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to an increase in personnel and salary costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as we increased headcount across our clinical and engineering departments in preparation for our pivotal clinical study for the Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI").

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $46 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a reduction in headcount.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in the cost of insurance coverage, and a $0.3 million increase in personnel-related costs, as we increased headcount in preparation for anticipated future growth, clinical study, and potential commercialization of the Acclaim CI.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.9 million.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

The Company believes the fully implanted Acclaim CI will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified ear surgeon and audiologist.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss capable of delivering 24/7 hearing capability using the ear’s natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function.* Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,945 $ 4,218 Accounts receivable 189 70 Other receivables 32 176 Inventories 1,455 1,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,109 957 Total current assets 7,730 6,825 Property and equipment, net 317 351 Operating lease right-of-use assets (related party) 433 464 Total assets $ 8,480 $ 7,640 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 913 $ 1,554 Accrued expenses 5,621 4,613 Product warranty liability, current portion 305 311 Operating lease liabilities (related party), current portion 157 158 Total current liabilities 6,996 6,636 Term loan payable (related party) 4,821 — Product warranty liability, net of current portion 1,923 1,923 Operating lease liabilities (related party), net of current portion 378 404 Publicly traded warrant liability 1,509 332 Forward purchase agreement put option liability — 103 Forward purchase agreement warrant liability 266 4 Total liabilities 15,893 9,402 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 14) Stockholders’ deficit: Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 4,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively; 19,599,982 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 257,581 255,596 Accumulated deficit (264,877 ) (257,242 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119 ) (118 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (7,413 ) (1,762 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 8,480 $ 7,640





ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 59 $ 78 Cost and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 153 175 Research and development 2,360 1,927 Sales and marketing 325 371 General and administrative 2,119 1,376 Total costs and operating expenses 4,957 3,849 Operating loss (4,898 ) (3,771 ) Other income (expense): Loss from changes in fair value of convertible notes payable (related party) — (9,377 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability 103 — Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability (262 ) — Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability (1,177 ) — Interest expense, related party (36 ) — Other expense — (105 ) Total other expense, net (1,372 ) (9,482 ) Net loss $ (6,270 ) $ (13,253 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (6,270 ) $ (13,253 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (1.31 ) Weighted-average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 19,599,982 10,122,581 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1 ) — Other comprehensive loss (1 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (6,271 ) $ (13,253 )



