Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,722 in the last 365 days.

PubMatic to Participate at Upcoming Investor Summit

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate at an upcoming investor summit.

Details for the event are as follows:

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Nothing But Net Internet Summit in New York on Wednesday May 29, 2024.

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.


Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

PubMatic to Participate at Upcoming Investor Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more