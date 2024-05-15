Cidara Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Rules

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that on May 14, 2024 it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department staff (the Staff) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements for continued listing. In addition, the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the Panel) imposed a discretionary Panel monitor until May 14, 2025, such that if the Company fails to maintain compliance with any continued listing requirement during such period, the Staff will issue a delist determination letter and the Company will promptly schedule a new hearing before the Panel to address such noncompliance.



Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

