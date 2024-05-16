Cornerstone Bank Partners with ZSuite Tech to Unveil ZEscrow, a Digital Escrow Management Platform

Cornerstone Bank and ZSuite Tech introduce ZEscrow

Cornerstone Bank introduces ZEscrow from ZSuite Tech, revolutionizing digital escrow management for commercial banking.

ZEscrow enhances our client services by improving operational efficiency and ensuring secure, compliant transactions. We are delighted to expand our offerings to better serve professionals in our area” — Daniel D’Amico, CFE, VP, Commercial Services Manager at Cornerstone Bank

WORCESTER, MA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Bank, a trusted institution in Worcester County and Metro West, proudly unveils ZEscrow, developed in strategic partnership with ZSuite Tech. This revolutionary digital platform is designed to enhance escrow management across various sectors, including real estate, legal services, municipal finance, and 1031 exchanges.

ZEscrow facilitates the meticulous handling of security deposits and other escrow-related funds, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements and simplifying financial transactions. The platform's robust suite of tools offers advanced subaccount management, precise reporting, and real-time access, significantly reducing administrative burdens and increasing accuracy in financial operations for professionals across multiple verticals.

For landlords and property managers, ZEscrow proves especially beneficial. It automates and secures the process of managing tenant deposits, making financial oversight simpler and more transparent.

"ZEscrow enhances our client services by improving operational efficiency and ensuring secure, compliant transactions," said Daniel D’Amico, CFE, VP, Commercial Services Manager at Cornerstone Bank. “We are delighted to expand our offerings to better serve the landlord and property management professionals in our area.”

Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite Tech, also commented on the platform's usability, "Our exciting collaboration with Cornerstone Bank introduces advanced technology tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse markets, empowering them with essential tools for their success."

About Cornerstone Bank:

Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cornerstone Bank serves a broad community with branches across Worcester County and Metro West. The bank is dedicated to providing extensive financial products and personalized services, focusing on building strong customer relationships and fostering local business growth.

Contact Information:

Alexandria Dickson

Marketing Supervisor

Cornerstone Bank

ADickson@cornerstonebank.com

About ZSuite Tech:

ZSuite Tech is a leader in financial technology solutions, specializing in digital escrow and payment systems. Its flagship products, ZRent and ZEscrow, automate and streamline the management and compliance of escrow accounts, addressing the needs of diverse commercial sectors. For more information on how ZEscrow can transform your business operations, visit https://www.zsuitetech.com.

Contact Information:

Katherine Ring

Chief Marketing & Culture Officer

512-605-9715

Katherine.ring@zsuitetech.com