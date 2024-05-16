Swaystack announces Personalized Engagement Platform to help banks and credit unions grow digital channels
Swaystack, a fintech software company, is excited to announce its personalized engagement platform designed to drive digital channel growth for banks and credit unions.
72% of consumers expect personalization from their bank or credit union. Meanwhile, 60% of banking leaders acknowledge a gap, recognizing that their institutions are falling short of modern consumer demands (The Financial Brand, 2024). This growing expectation for personalized experiences and real-time engagement is propelled by the sophisticated marketing techniques prevalent in E-commerce, Retail, and Big Tech industries. To remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market, financial institutions must meet these new benchmarks for consumer interaction.
“We’re building Swaystack because we believe banks and credit unions need to personalize how they connect with consumers online. There’s been a lot of investment into online banking and customer relationship management (CRM) technology, yet most digital experiences lack real change. We want our clients to realize more value from existing infrastructure spend and supercharge online channels.”
Simran Singh, CTO
Swaystack connects to a bank or credit union’s data source of truth, whether that’s the core banking system or the data warehouse. The insights engine analyzes consumers’ account, transactional, and behavioral data to build user insights. We use these insights to drive product recommendations and create intelligent audiences that:
* Fight churn
* Increase balances
* Grow interchange
* Drive loan applications
Swaystack’s consumer engagement platform makes it easy to define audiences and launch omnichannel campaigns to help banks and credit unions win preferred financial institution status and stay top of wallet.
“Swaystack is on a mission to help banks and credit unions compete with megabanks and neobanks through personalized digital engagement,” stated Har Rai Khalsa, CEO of Swaystack. “Our platform has been meticulously designed with the needs and values of our partners in mind. We are dedicated to helping our data-driven clients punch above their weight and set themselves apart from the competition through strategic, omnichannel messaging orchestration.”
Har Rai began his career as a lender in 2007, co-founded MK Decision in 2015 to help banks and credit unions compete with digital account opening, which was acquired by Alkami in 2021. Simran co-founded Zogo in 2018. Zogo helps 250+ financial institutions gamify financial education to over 1.1 million users. Simran and Har Rai are second-time founders who have a collective 20+ years in fintech and have served over 300+ financial institutions with the companies they’ve built. If you believe personalization is vital for banks and credit unions, we want you to join us.
