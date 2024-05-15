Renowned Author Benjamin J. Burton Releases Thrilling New Novel "The Newlyweds"

Submit Release
Acclaimed author Benjamin J. Burton, known for his paranormal psychological thriller "Paradise of the Wolf" and the fantasy novel "The Heralds," is thrilled to announce the release of his latest novel, "The Newlyweds." Published on April 29, 2024, "The Newlyweds" is now available for purchase on Amazon.

"The Newlyweds" is a gripping thriller that follows Susan Evan's violent quest for revenge. When Susan's family is brutally executed by unknown assailants, Susan is forced to navigate through layers of lies and violence. With the help of Jake Evans, her husband's twin brother, Jake and Susan are forced to confront their pasts and question their trust in each other. This suspense-filled novel takes readers on a high-stakes journey of love, danger, and survival.

Benjamin J. Burton's masterful storytelling and ability to weave suspense with emotional depth shine in this latest work. As Jake and Susan navigate through layers of conspiracy, readers are taken on a thrilling ride that keeps them on the edge of their seats. "The Newlyweds" is a testament to Burton's prowess in creating narratives that are both heart-pounding and thought-provoking.

"The Newlyweds" is available for purchase on Amazon and is set to be a must-read for fans of thrilling, suspense-filled literature.

About the Author

Benjamin J. Burton is a celebrated author known for his compelling storytelling and diverse range of genres. With a talent for creating immersive worlds and unforgettable characters, Burton has captivated readers with his previous works, including "Paradise of the Wolf" and "The Heralds." His latest novel, "The Newlyweds," continues to build on his reputation as a master of thrilling and suspenseful fiction.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/9VQg9za

Benjamin J. Burton
Tolkeins Book Writing
benjaminjburton@hotmail.com

