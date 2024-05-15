Victor Rancour’s Rocket Group Acquires Fast Response Heating and Cooling

We want to set a foundation for growth and to scale quickly. By providing the resources needed, we remove the barriers that hold most HVAC service and sale companies back” — Victor Rancour

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known industry veteran Victor Rancour and partner Rob Dunigan have once again expanded their roots in the heating and cooling industry by acquiring Fast Response Heating & Cooling.

The newly formed Rocket Group is a company purpose-built to acquire growth-oriented HVAC and plumbing companies with revenues of 1-5 million in the southwest part of the U.S. Rancour has made acquisitions before and has a history of growing them 10 - 20x in 12 to 24 months.

The plan for Fast Response (and future acquisitions) is to streamline operations and bring these small businesses new processes, industry contacts, policies, and procedures. In addition, they are using modern AI technologies to accelerate growth.

“We want to set a foundation for growth and to scale quickly. By providing the resources needed, we remove the barriers that hold most HVAC service and sale companies back,” says Rancour. One well-known industry challenge is labor. “We’re on the hunt for quality HVAC and plumbing techs now. Our compensation model and opportunity to share in company success are two things that make us different. After all, you can't grow without good people,” commented Rancour.

He perfected his growth model with his own company, Absolute Air Flow, which he sold last year.

He expands, “We’re excited about what the future holds. Rob brings more than 20 years of experience in this industry so, together, I think we can bring a lot of value and create wealth for current HVAC owners.”