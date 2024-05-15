WAV Group Releases 2024 Brokerage Technology Roadmap Part 4: Training and Support

If you have been following our Brokerage Technology Roadmap series, you have now assembled all the necessary pieces to build an impressive tech stack for your business. However, the effectiveness of these technology solutions relies heavily on how well they are communicated and adopted by users.

In this final installment of the Brokerage Technology Roadmap, we outline strategies to optimize product communication and training, ultimately aiming to enhance user engagement and productivity.

One of the primary challenges faced by firms is ensuring that users are well-informed about product updates and enhancements. Include in your communication plan clear and concise “Release Notifications” to highlight the benefits of upgrades. Incorporate both written explanations and short videos to ensure maximum understanding and engagement with users. Additionally, enrolling all users in communication newsletters and tracking open rates are recommended best practices to ensure widespread awareness. We detail several more key components of the communications strategy in the full report.

Once you have your communications and training program implemented, you need to continue to measure adoption and usage. By tracking metrics such as user adoption rates and feature usage, firms can identify potential issues and opportunities for improvement. This data-driven approach allows for informed decision-making regarding software licensing, training initiatives, and vendor collaborations.

The report offers valuable insights into optimizing product communication, training programs, and measuring product engagement within enterprise real estate firms. By implementing these high-level strategies, you can enhance user experience, drive adoption of software solutions, and ultimately increase agent productivity.

Download the full report now with promo code “roadmap” for a limited time.

Part 4 – Training and Support

Check out the entire series:

2024 Brokerage Technology Roadmap – Part 1: Brokerage Website

2024 Brokerage Technology Roadmap – Part 2: Company Intranet

2024 Brokerage Technology Roadmap – Part 3: Data Management