Premier Renews Commitment to Family Violence Prevention

CANADA, May 15 - On Wear Purple Day and during Family Violence Prevention Week (May 13-19), Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, reaffirmed the province's dedication to preventing family violence and supporting those affected. This year's theme, Strong Beginnings: Resiliency in the Early Years, highlights the critical importance of early intervention and support for vulnerable families.

"My government is committed to creating a province where every family is safe, and every child has the opportunity to thrive. The early years are a critical time for building resiliency and breaking the cycle of violence. By investing in prevention and support, we can create a brighter future for generations to come." - Premier Dennis King

To advance this work, Premier King announced the renewal of the Premier's Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC) for a five-year term. Established in 1995, the PAC has been a cornerstone of the province's efforts to prevent family violence, advising government on effective strategies and initiatives.

"As we mark Wear Purple Day, we stand in solidarity with survivors and reaffirm our commitment to prevention," said Premier King. "The PAC's work is more important than ever. With this renewed mandate, we are sending a clear message: preventing family violence is a long-term priority for my government. We will continue to work tirelessly with the PAC and our partners to create a province free from fear and harm."

Danya O’Malley has been reappointed as Chair of the PAC, bringing her expertise and passion to guiding the committee’s efforts. “I am honoured to be reappointed as PAC Chair and look forward to continuing this important work. Every year Family Violence Prevention Week gives us an opportunity to provide education and raise awareness on an important topic,” said Danya O’Malley, chair of the Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention.

Throughout the remainder of Family Violence Prevention Week, communities and organizations across the Island will continue to host events to raise awareness, spark conversations, honour victims, and provide vital resources to those affected by family violence.

