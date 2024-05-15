Star Equity Holdings to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 20th

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Monday, May 20, 2024.



A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on May 20, 2024, to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956

1-833-630-1956 International: 1-412-317-1837

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of two divisions: Building Solutions and Investments.

Building Solutions:

Our Building Solutions division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments:

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.