Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Camden, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations, 15 May

The Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be visiting Camden, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations today, 15 May 2024, to engage with and express appreciation to the dedicated men and women of ESKOM for their contribution to the significant improvement to generation performance.

Today’s visit comes after the Minister's recent visits to Kusile, Kendal, Arnot, Hendrina, and Duvha Power Stations earlier this week.

These visits are occurring during a time when the country has experienced over 48 days without load shedding.

On Monday, 13 May 2024, ESKOM also breached above the historic August 2021, 70% Energy Availability Factor mark by achieving an EAF of 70.78%.

Members of the media are invited to join the Tutuka leg of the visit on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, at 14h20 at Tutuka Power Station.

