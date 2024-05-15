Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,760 in the last 365 days.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Camden, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations, 15 May

The Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be visiting Camden, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations today, 15 May 2024, to engage with and express appreciation to the dedicated men and women of ESKOM for their contribution to the significant improvement to generation performance.

Today’s visit comes after the Minister's recent visits to Kusile, Kendal, Arnot, Hendrina, and Duvha Power Stations earlier this week.

These visits are occurring during a time when the country has experienced over 48 days without load shedding.

On Monday, 13 May 2024, ESKOM also breached above the historic August 2021, 70% Energy Availability Factor mark by achieving an EAF of 70.78%.

Members of the media are invited to join the Tutuka leg of the visit on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, at 14h20 at Tutuka Power Station.

Media enquiries: 
Tsakane Khambane
Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5555 
E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za.

You just read:

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits Camden, Majuba, and Tutuka Power Stations, 15 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more