Final Month to Apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for Spring 2024

David Malcolm, a San Diego philanthropist, encourages eligible students to apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for Spring 2024 by May 31.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the May 31 application deadline approaches, San Diego philanthropist David Malcolm urges students to apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship for Spring 2024.

This scholarship was created to support students who have faced and overcome obstacles in their lives and educational pursuits.

Eligible applicants for the David Malcolm Scholarship are high school seniors or college students who have demonstrated resilience in their academic pursuits. They must clearly describe how this scholarship will assist them in achieving their goals.

To apply for the scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

- Be a high school senior already accepted into an accredited college or university or a current full-time student enrolled at an accredited institution.

- Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5.

David Malcolm, dedicated to providing much-needed resources, said, "We are in the final stretch for applications. The David Malcolm Scholarship for Spring 2024 is a pivotal part of our commitment, designed to empower deserving students to fulfill their potential."

Applicants are required to submit an essay detailing a current challenge. The essay should discuss how the scholarship will help address this challenge and elaborate on how higher education will aid their development as inspirational leaders.

Malcolm concluded, "Investing in education is investing in our future. I am excited to support exceptional students who will positively impact their communities and the world."

For more information and to apply, please visit the official scholarship website.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a committed philanthropist who actively supports various initiatives and nonprofits in San Diego. The David Malcolm Family Trust initiated the David Malcolm Scholarship in 2021, renewing it annually.