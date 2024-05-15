EBRD donors visit beneficiaries in Armenia

Our donor community is essential to our work. While providing the funds is vital, being able to see with your own eyes what that money has done for people and their businesses can be a very rewarding experience. Luckily, this is exactly what our donors have been able to do at our Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Yerevan.

A whirlwind tour around the city and its environs took in a woman entrepreneur in charge of a leading ice cream brand, a bottled water producer in need of marketing support and a glass manufacturer modernising its equipment – all of them supported by the EBRD and its donors to grow their businesses.

First up was Pink Berry. According to entrepreneur Ani Gyazaryan and her husband, it no longer matters if it’s summer or winter: ice cream sells. From modest beginnings in the shape of a small parlour a decade ago to a large factory on the outskirts of Yerevan and nine selling points across the city, Pink Berry has convinced its customers of its unique flavours.

With support from the European Union and Sweden, Pink Berry was able to develop new types of packaging, introduce a new accounting system and produce effective marketing videos, all of which have made the brand stand out. However, that is not all – Pink Berry has big plans and a vision to expand further, especially to the Gulf countries.

Next was a visit to a drinks producer – lemonades, tonics and bottled water, to be precise. This is the business of Union LLC, which exports to countries across the region and the Middle East. “They are all great, though my personal favourite is our cola,” says Robert Hovsepyan, the Deputy CEO.

After initially focusing on business clients, Union now offers its drinks to individual customers as well. With its aim to become the market leader, the company developed a new website and automated its processes, with assistance from the EBRD and co-funding from the European Union and the Small Business Impact Fund (supported by Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Taipei China and the United States).

The final stop on the tour was to a glass producer, where visitors were greeted with a fantastic example of local culture in the shape of a large reproduction painting by renowned Armenian artist Martiros Saryan displayed on the front façade of the building.

The company is one of the largest glass manufacturers in the Caucasus, turning houses into cosy homes. Yet the company’s work goes far beyond households. It also provides windows, doors, partitions, glass floors and much more to businesses across the country.

Both finance and advice, supported by European Union funds, were the main factors in making the company more competitive. With this help it modernised its production, ensuring a safe, efficient process and high-quality end products.

As one of the business owners explained: “You really must a have vision to succeed – and the support we received helped too.”