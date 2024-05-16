Pittsburgh Carpenters Training Center Offers Virtual Tour & Insight into Carpentry Careers

Pittsburgh Training Center

This is an excellent chance for those considering a career in carpentry to see our facilities firsthand and understand the training that awaits them as union apprentice carpenters.” — Rich Paganie, Training Director, Pittsburgh Carpenter Training Center

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pittsburgh Carpenter Training Center now offers a virtual tour of its 80,000-square-foot facility, accessible in both English and Spanish. This digital experience highlights the state-of-the-art training environment that prepares union apprentice carpenters, available to view from any location.

The virtual tour provides a detailed look at the center's diverse workshops, classrooms, and equipment, facilitating an understanding of the various carpentry specialties available. It aims to enhance accessibility, allowing prospective apprentices and interested parties to explore the center without physical travel requirements.

"The virtual tour is a significant resource for individuals exploring a career in carpentry, as well as contractors and industry professionals seeking to engage with trained union carpenters," said Rich Paganie, training director at the Pittsburgh Carpenter Training Center.

The training center dedicates itself to delivering comprehensive education and training across all aspects of carpentry. The curriculum includes foundational skills and advanced techniques such as welding and millwork. The virtual tour highlihts the rigorous training regime and the commitment to safety, productivity, and professionalism at the center.

For a virtual visit to the Pittsburgh Carpenter Training Center, access the tour at https://my.mpskin.com/en/tour/we73cky9z or contact the center at (412) 262-1830.g