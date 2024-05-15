The Brzycki Group Mental Health and Well-Being Pioneers Offer New “Well-Being-for-All” Programs

Teach children and young people skills to protect well-being and prevent mental illness. The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools Launches Well-Being-for-All Programs Pioneers in Mental Health and Well-Being Prevention

Focus Upon Prevention and Developing Resiliency During Mental Health Awareness Month

The US Surgeon General can do more to impact well-being and prevent mental and physical illness.” — Dr. Henry G. Brzycki

STATE COLLEGE, PA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consider that 80% of Americans have lost hope and a sense of possibility at some point in their lives due to the weight of the anxiety and depression we all feel either consciously or unconsciously. People are not taught how to develop the mindset to meet the overwhelming demands and fast pace of modern life.

It is encouraging that the United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has adopted a view that mental health and well-being should be the nation’s top priority, and it starts with each individual.

However, Dr. Murthy can go further and offer practical methods to prevent mental and physical illness.

Dr. Murthy needs to communicate a broader more powerful and impactful vision and take immediate action to issue protective and preventative methods in a handbook to everyone who visits a doctor’s office and to all children attending public schools, providing a pathway to mental health and well-being for all.

The solution is to provide our children and all young people with their own protective factors, their own prevention tools and methods, that they can draw upon when they are faced with future negative challenges to their mental health and well-being.

The Brzycki Group and the Center for the Self in Schools has developed new “Well-Being-for-All” programs with an essential handbook for contemporary life, using research- and evidence-based proven methods from positive psychology, educational psychology and developmental psychology.

Affirming the importance of placing mental health and well-being at the center of all aspects of life, the new programs teach ways to develop resilience that will help prevent mental health issues in the future.

These programs include research-based and evidence-based best practices that can be used by everyone who cares about children and young people—parents, caregivers, teachers, medical doctors, counselors, as well as children and young people themselves.

Mental health is not just the absence of mental illness. It is the ability to flourish. But a flourishing life doesn’t just happen. Parents, families, and caregivers need to join with educators, counselors, educators, school administrators and health care professionals to proactively teach children and young people skills that actually protect mental health and prevent mental illness—skills such as self-agency, resilience, hope, purpose, an ability to experience both positive and negative emotions, and many more.

All in all, The Brzycki Group has identified more than 40 distinctions of a healthy self that can be taught to children and young people in order to impart resilience and well-being and prevent mental illness.

Henry Brzycki, Ph.D. and Elaine Brzycki, Ed.M., co-founders of The Brzycki Group and the Center for the Self in Schools, have raised the conscious awareness of the importance of mental health and well-being as central to the value of our entire society. They have communicated and taught these methods through one-on-one clinical settings, research, psychoeducational programs, K-16 curriculum, and 5 top-selling books.

For over 40 years, The Brzycki Group and the Center for The Self in Schools has developed protective methods to prevent the deterioration of peoples’ mental health and well-being. The methods of The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools are used in over 60 countries in teacher education and counselor education programs.

The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools provides parents, caregivers, students, teachers, school counselors and health care professionals with 3 researched-based high-impact practices that transform students’ abilities to achieve mental health and well-being. These high-impact practices teach and develop a healthy self throughout the entire curriculum, along with all of the 40 distinctions of a healthy self. The practices build connection between families and schools for well-being for all children and young people.

Dr. Brzycki worked with the U.S. Department of Education, United States Senate Education and Health Committee and the United States Congress Education Committee to develop ESSA, Title IV provisions for imparting mental health through public schooling. He championed the “Mental Health for All” initiative and advocacy, which opened up new policies and funding, including the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the Mental Health Reform Reauthorization Act.

Life for most of us in our contemporary society takes a toll on our emotional, psychological and physical well-being. We do not have the mental framework to adequately meet the overwhelming demands of life in today’s world. This experience leaves most people with increasing levels of anxiety and depression. They feel disconnected from their experiences of joy, love, happiness, inner peace, and a sense of purpose.

The new programs from The Brzycki Group and The Center for the Self in Schools are helping the next generation of children and young people discover a sense of purpose and see and achieve new possibilities so as to create lifelong mental health and well-being.

Here is the handbook that goes along with the initiative for parents, caregivers, teacher, counselors, school administrators and medical professionals: Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life.

Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., and Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D., have generated a body of work to impact the human condition and make the world a better place. Exploring their life purpose for 40 years, they have helped people create happy, healthy and flourishing lives. They have authored 5 top-selling books, numerous articles, and personal and professional development workshops. Utilized in over 60 countries, their work has led to a new worldwide consciousness about the importance of self-knowledge and placing mental health and well-being at the center of a good and successful life. Their lifelong vision is to make mental health and well-being best practices available to everyone in the world.