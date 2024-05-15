MassDEP Fines Medway Construction Company for Asbestos Violations During Home Renovation 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined Made 2 Build Inc., a Medway-based construction company, $58,550 for asbestos-related violations that occurred during a home renovation project in the Town of Medway.

Responding to a complaint, MassDEP conducted an inspection and determined Made 2 Build Inc. failed to notify MassDEP of asbestos removal work. State regulation requires that companies, contractors, and operators notify MassDEP ten working days before any asbestos removal work. The Company also failed to follow proper removal and handling procedures for asbestos-containing materials.

“Contractors are required to identify asbestos-containing materials so that MassDEP is aware of the work and can promptly conduct compliance inspections. Compliance ensures that such materials are safely removed before beginning any renovation or construction work,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Because asbestos is a known carcinogen, we remind contractors that these inspection requirements and best work practices exist to protect workers and the community.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

