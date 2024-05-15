Submit Release
Mapping Conflict

Episode 1: Somalia's climate crisis and the fight against Al-Shabaab

In Somalia, droughts and floods wreak havoc. Both the national government of Somalia and the terror group, Al-Shabaab, vie for control of areas in the country - using climate change and water infrastructure as weapons. In the first episode of MAPPING CONFLICT, Crisis Group's senior analyst, Nazanine Moshiri explains how Al-Shabaab uses local projects such as dams and canals as a means to control local populations.

