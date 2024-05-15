Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,754 in the last 365 days.

Phoenix Welcomes New Commercial Cleaning Franchise, Mint Condition

PHOENIX, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Condition is proud to announce Miranda Balduf as the new master franchisor for the Phoenix region, marking the company's official entry into the Phoenix market.

With a focus on delivering exceptional cleaning services that exceed business expectations, Mint Condition aims to address the challenges of maintaining a clean work environment amidst busy schedules. By preventing issues before they arise, Mint Condition eliminates the need for constant supervision, providing peace of mind for businesses.

With over 15+ years of experience in corporate leadership, Miranda Balduf brings a diverse and seasoned background to her role as a master franchisor. Excited about the opportunity to venture into business ownership with Mint Condition, Miranda's expertise and skills have been lauded by Jack Saumby, the founder of Mint Condition, who recognized her ability to nurture franchisees within her region effectively.

“Miranda is extremely dynamic. She has a very strong management background. This is very important for our model because she's going to help with developing the franchisees within her system,” Jack stated.

Motivated by a desire for independence and the opportunity to work autonomously alongside her husband, who brings valuable franchising experience, Miranda selected Mint Condition as their franchise of choice.

For Miranda, effective leadership hinges on establishing a strong vision, communicating with transparency and authenticity, and promoting a collaborative culture. Miranda stated, "Company success is dependent on teamwork. Having a process is important, but operational excellence is impossible without a group of individuals that are empowered to participate and utilize their skills.”

If you are in search of professional office cleaning services or interested in exploring franchise opportunities in Phoenix, reach out to Miranda Balduf at Mint Condition's Phoenix office located at 2025 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, 85004, or contact them at (480) 716-2500 for more information.


You just read:

Phoenix Welcomes New Commercial Cleaning Franchise, Mint Condition

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more