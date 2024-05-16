World’s Largest Casino Chip and Collectibles Show is in Vegas This Summer
31st Annual Casino Collectibles Association Show Runs June 13-15
The CCA's annual show is the greatest single-location collection of iconic gaming artifacts and mementos and is a must-see event for anyone who is fascinated by casino and gambling history.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone who is fascinated by gaming history, this expo is a must-see event. Hosted annually by the non-profit Casino Collectibles Association, the show features the greatest single-location collection of iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 50 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.
— Casino Collectibles Assocation
The exposition runs June 13 - 15 in Exhibit Hall C at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. It is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a 501 (c)(3) club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving gaming’s past. Show hours are June 13, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 14, 9 AM – 4 PM (admission $5) and June 15, 9 AM – 4 PM (admission is free). Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military, and all casino employees with appropriate ID. Visti here for Complete CCA Show details.
Four Free Gaming History Seminars.
In addition to displays, the show includes several additional attractions. Registered show attendees can take in four free educational seminars that run concurrently with the show. These seminars are located across the hall from the expo in the Joshua Room of the South Point Hotel and Casino.
History of the Sands—its construction, operation, expansion, highlights, and demise. Presented by Dr. David G. Schwartz, author of At the Sands: The History of a Las Vegas Strip Icon. He is a gaming historian, and a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he teaches several classes including casino history. Schwartz was recently featured in CNN’s “Vegas: The Story of Sin City.” Thursday, June 13 at 8 a.m.
The Dunes Hotel; the Mob, the Connections, and the Stories. Presented by Geno Munari, author of the the book by the same name, the only book about the famous Las Vegas landmark casino. His work resume includes several iconic Vegas casinos, a stint as a casino operator, and as adjunct professor of casino operations at UNLV. Thursday, June 13 at 3 p.m.
New Horizons—Preserving Gaming History with Podcasts. Presented by Rene Contreras, host of the Side Bet Podcast. He will outline his journey into the hobby of chip collecting and how it led him to focus on a new way and a new platform for sharing and preserving gaming history. Friday, June 14 at 8 a.m.
Gambling on a Dream: The Classic Las Vegas Strip 1930 – 1955. Presented by Lynn M. Zook, noted Las Vegas historian and author of the book by the same name, will cover the iconic Strip casinos such as the El Rancho Vegas, Flamingo, Thunderbird, Desert , Sands, Riveria, Royal Nevada, and the Dunes. She was recently featured in CNN’s “Vegas: The Story of Sin City.” Friday, June 15 at 3 p.m.
Celebrity Meet & Greet Gaming Education Series.
The Celebrity Meet & Greet Gaming Education Series is the personification of the Casino Collectibles Association’s objective to foster the preservation and education of gaming history. Each gaming celebrity has volunteered their time to greet, meet and mingle with show attendees, answer their questions and satisfy their curiosity about the personality’s unique role in the shaping of the gaming industry we know today. In attendance this year will be:
Mark Hall-Patton. Nicknamed the “Beard of Knowledge,” the retired Museum Administrator for the Clark County Museum system played a cameo role verifying historical items in over 200 episodes of “Pawn Stars,” the History Channel’s reality show. Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.
Susie Isaacs. Legendary poker pro who finished in the money in a record setting six World Series of Poker (WSOP) ladies‘ events, including consecutive 7-Card Stud championships in 1996 and 1997. She achieved one of the highest finishes by a woman in the WSOP Main Event, finishing 10th in 1998. She will be joined by her longtime friend Tom McEvoy, winner of the 1983 WSOP Main Event. Friday, June 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Rounding out the field of Meet & Greet Celebrities are Seminar presenters Dr. David G. Schwartz (June 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Geno Munari (June 13 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.).
Huge auction of casino gaming chips and mementos
Registered attendees on Thursday, June 13th can review and bid on 200 auction lots of casino chips and other casino memorabilia. A live auction will be conducted that evening at 7 p.m. in Exhibit Hall D at South Point. The auction is open to the public. Admission to the show floor on Thursday is $10. The rare and unusual items up for auction can be seen in the auction catalog, available at the CCA website.
Download photos used in this release, plus photos of the Celebrity Meet & Greet Gaming Education Series celebrities and the Gaming History Seminar speakers, and other photos of the world’s largest casino chip and collectables show at CCA Show Photos.
ABOUT THE CASINO COLLECTIBLES ASSOCIATION
The Casino Collectables Association, (CCA) is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) club devoted to the fast-growing hobby of collecting casino memorabilia. The club is a resource for information and history of gaming artifacts, including one of the largest archives of gaming manufacturer records and casino gaming chips. Become a member and take advantage of the experts who volunteer their expertise in this fascinating hobby.
The World's Largest Casino Collectibles Show 2024