Mathew Hall, Sarcoidosis Warrior, Takes on Iron Man 70.3 Chattanooga to Raise Awareness and Support for Sarcoidosis

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) proudly announces Mathew Hall, a devoted supporter and sarcoidosis patient, will be competing in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Chattanooga, TN, on May 19, 2024, to raise awareness and funds for sarcoidosis.



The Iron Man 70.3 Chattanooga course consists of a downriver 1.4-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run, all to be completed consecutively. Mathew's commitment to this challenging athletic event is not only a testament to his personal strength and determination, but also a powerful statement of support for sarcoidosis.

"I am honored to compete in the Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga in support of FSR," said Mathew. "Every stroke, pedal, and step I take is a tribute to the strength of those battling this disease. I hope to raise awareness and inspire hope for a brighter future for all sarcoidosis warriors.”

Sarcoidosis is a rare disease characterized by the growth of inflammatory cells called granulomas in various parts of the body, often affecting the lungs. Despite its impact on more than 1.2 million people worldwide, sarcoidosis has no cure and remains difficult to diagnose, making initiatives like Mathew's participation in the Ironman Triathlon crucial for raising awareness and support for those affected by the disease.

"We are incredibly grateful for Mathew's commitment to shining a light on sarcoidosis," said Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of FSR. "His participation in the Iron Man 70.3 Chattanooga will undoubtedly bring much-needed attention to this cause and inspire others to get involved. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those living with sarcoidosis."

To support Mathew and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research in their mission, please visit stopsarcoidosis.rallybound.org/tritostopsarcoidosis.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $6.5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1c07972-6611-459d-8309-248555652641