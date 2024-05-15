Trident3 integrating with LayerZero Labs to Combat Multi-Billion-Dollar Hacking Issue on Blockchain

New York, NY, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident3, a company specializing in enhancing blockchain security and intelligence, has announced an integration with LayerZero Labs, a leading omnichain interoperability protocol. This integration aims to tackle critical barriers hindering blockchain technology from realizing its full potential.

Steve Goldstein, CEO of Trident3, remarked, "Blockchain today is at a stage akin to where eCommerce was in the early 2000s; until users feel secure, widespread adoption will remain elusive."

Trident3 will contribute proprietary technology focusing on Security, Identity, and Data to LayerZero's ecosystem, enabling seamless integration across 55+ blockchains. This integration empowers developers to construct omnichain applications, tokens, and experiences, while benefiting from unprecedented security and efficiency.

To help address the industry's staggering losses of over $2 billion in 2023 due to wallet and blockchain hacking, LayerZero will enable cross chain access to T3id™, a peer-to-peer identity verification solution. Acting as a digital fingerprint, T3id ensures seamless identification and authentication of individuals or entities across any blockchain or wallet.

"With T3id, users can confidently verify the identity of transaction counterparts, fostering trust and driving mass adoption of blockchain technology," stated Steve Goldstein.

Moreover, T3id goes beyond security by offering a scalable method to connect blockchain data with users, providing brands with invaluable insights and enabling tailored customer experiences.

LayerZero Labs' comprehensive interoperability technology stack, encompassing security, identification, and data management, provides the blockchain ecosystem with a competitive advantage in the industry. This integration signifies a unified commitment to fortifying blockchain infrastructure and propelling its mainstream adoption.

About LayerZero

LayerZero Labs is the market leading software technology company behind the LayerZero Protocol - an interoperability protocol that connects blockchains (55+ and counting), allowing developers to build seamless omnichain applications, tokens, and experiences. The protocol relies on immutable on-chain endpoints, a configurable Security Stack, and a permissionless set of Executors to transfer censorship-resistant messages between chains.

About Trident3

Trident3™ is leveraging data and digital identity to drive business intelligence on and off the blockchain.

Trident3 is a leader in leveraging data and forming secure solutions leveraging blockchain and traditional technology. Their flagship product, T3id™, is the leading peer-to-peer identity verification solution for Web3. Acting as a digital fingerprint, T3id identifies and authenticates individuals or companies across any blockchain or wallet. Beyond identity verification, Biscuit™, which acts as a “web3 cookie” provides a seamless and scalable solution connecting the vast amounts of data on the blockchain to user profiles, unlocking valuable insights and driving ROI for enterprise brands at unimaginable scale.

To learn more, visit Trident3.io or email hello@trident3.io.

