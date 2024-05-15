APTIM-Administered Energy Efficiency Programs Marketing Earns Eight Creative Awards for Impact and Engagement

Baton Rouge, LA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three APTIM-administered energy efficiency programs received a total of eight honors from the Hermes Creative Awards, celebrating the impact and creativity of efforts to foster energy conservation across the US. APTIM, an environmental and resilience solutions company, develops the programs’ award-winning marketing and advertising campaigns to engage utilities, residents, industries, and government entities in Louisiana and Wisconsin.

In the educational categories, FOCUS ON ENERGY® (Focus), received a Gold Hermes for “A Day in the Life of an Energy Advisor – Mercury Marine” and an honorable mention for “Energy Vampire Hunter.”

“Educating Wisconsin residents and businesses about energy efficiency and renewable energy is the most important part of our work,” said APTIM Managing Director of Focus Lisa Stefanik. “We want Wisconsin businesses to know they can work with a dedicated Energy Advisor—at zero cost—on projects from start to finish and share new energy- and money-saving ideas every year. And that is on top of the Focus on Energy incentives!”

Another APTIM-administered program, Entergy Solutions Louisiana, earned two Gold honors for their innovative Small Business Television ad and Early Bird Bonus campaigns, as well as an honorable mention for the design and development of a program collateral flipbook. The Energy Smart Entergy New Orleans program received two platinum honors for its Public Awareness and Small Business Energy Assessment campaigns, plus a gold honor for its Peak Time Rebate campaign.

“Winning multiple Hermes Creative Awards for our work with Entergy Solutions Louisiana and Energy Smart is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team,” said APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Coffman. “These innovative, impactful campaigns deliver on our commitment to promote energy efficiency and sustainability to customers across Louisiana, especially in rural and underprivileged communities.”

The awards recognize APTIM’s excellence in energy efficiency through effective community engagement on a global scale. In 2023, these same energy efficiency programs received a total of eight Hermes Creative Awards, demonstrating APTIM’s consistent delivery of industry-leading innovation to clients year after year.

Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. The organization assesses submissions from over 200 content categories, including creative electronic media, social media, interactive media, and audio campaigns. This year, over 6,500 entries were submitted by applicants throughout the US, Canada, and other countries. The full list of Platinum and Gold winners can be found here.

###

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Energy Smart

Energy Smart is an energy efficiency program administered by Entergy New Orleans on behalf of the New Orleans City Council. Energy Smart offers comprehensive and innovative energy efficiency solutions to help Entergy New Orleans residential and business customers save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. For more information about Energy Smart, visit energysmartnola.com or call 504 229 6868.

About Entergy Solutions

Entergy Solutions offers programs for Entergy Louisiana customers to save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program partners with participating trade allies and retailers, who will help customers find new ways to save. For more information and how to participate, please visit the Entergy Solutions website or call 844 829 1300 to speak to an energy advisor.

About Focus on Energy

Focus on Energy is Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state’s investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities. Focus on Energy works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy products. Focus on Energy information, resources, and financial incentives help to implement projects that otherwise would not be completed. A recent independent evaluation found that for every $1 invested, Focus on Energy generates more than $4 in benefits for Wisconsin residents and businesses. For more information call 800 762 7077 or visit focusonenergy.com.

Jenny Riley APTIM 8338627846 jenny.riley@aptim.com