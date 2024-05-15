Rivers Agency Receives Multiple Honors at 30th Annual Communicator Awards

Chapel Hill, N.C., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency, a multitalented advertising agency and Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, received two honors at the 30th annual Communicator Awards. Among over 3,000 entries, Rivers took home awards in the Brand Redesign and Business-to-Consumer Campaign categories.

The Rivers team received a Communicator Award of Excellence in Brand Redesign for the University Place brand guide. A mixed-use community hub in Chapel Hill, University Place called on Rivers to create a vibrant and bold brand, exemplifying the modern and urban vision of developer Ram Realty Group.

The brand guide details UP’s new logo, typography, brand palette, photography and more. Additionally, the brand guide includes examples of brand application on lamp post banners, a wall billboard and site signage.

“Our designers, strategists and copywriters worked together to dream up a brand that really reflects what University Place is all about,” said Sarah Owens, Executive Creative Director of Rivers Agency. “UP is a community on the rise, and I think the elements of the brand guide lift up the development with bold patterns, colorful wayfinding signage and illustrations that tell a story.”

Rivers won a Communicator Award of Distinction in the Business-to-Consumer Campaign category for First Bank’s Better Together campaign. Since 1998, Rivers has served as the official Agency of Record for First Bank, supporting every aspect of the bank’s omni-channel B2C and B2B marketing.

For the Better Together campaign, Rivers designers selected classic imagery of items that go better together; milk and cookies, a hammer and nails, and peanut butter and jelly. They then used this concept to point customers to their perfect partner: First Bank. Better Together reinforces First Bank’s position as the best independent bank in communities across North and South Carolina and encourages customers to partner with them for better lending options, rates and service.

“We find that simplicity is sometimes the most powerful way to convey a message,” said Claire Blevins, Creative Director of Rivers Agency. “Our team used everyday pairings to make the concept of ‘better together’ relatable to audiences and reinforce why First Bank is a partner you can count on.”

Rivers is honored to have received Communicator Awards alongside Disney, IBM, PBS, PepsiCo and others. After winning its first Communicator Award in 2021, the agency has since accumulated 12 of these accolades. Rivers is grateful to work with inspiring clients like University Place and First Bank, who allow the team to flex their creativity, strengthen their teamwork and develop unique solutions to nuanced marketing challenges every day.



About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded three decades ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design.

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising and marketing firms, including GE Digital, Spotify, Condè Nast, Disney, Accenture Song, Superfly, Fast Company, Digitas and many others.

For more information about the Communicator Awards, please visit communicatorawards.com or aiva.org

About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We’re proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards and W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. Our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit http://www.riversagency.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Instagram.





For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency: publicrelations@riversagency.com 919-932-9985