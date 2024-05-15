Titans of Hospitality and Financial Markets to Keynote NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference

Event takes place June 2-4, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis in New York

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 46th annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, today released its keynote line-up for this year’s event. The NYU IHIIC brings together top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives, to discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. The NYU IHIIC will take place on June 2-4, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in New York.



The opening keynote address will be delivered by Ellen Zentner, Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Morgan Stanley, who will set the tone with an overview of the ever-evolving macroeconomic landscape and its impact on the hospitality industry and the capital markets.

Additional keynotes will provide insights on leadership through changeable times, how to gain an advantage on the demands of the travel and tourism consumer, and adapting real estate to drive stronger profitability per square foot.

Jonathan Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer , Blackstone

, David Solomon, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer , The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

, Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Brian Kelly, The Points Guy

Gloria Guevara Manzo, Chief Special Advisor, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia (and former Secretary for Tourism of Mexico and former President and CEO of the WTTC)



Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International

“The CEOs Check In: Industry Titans on Driving the Hospitality Market” session brings together the leaders of the world's major hospitality companies to share their insights on the shifts in the hospitality, travel, and real estate markets. Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; Christopher J. Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton; Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; and Sébastien M. Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor will share the macro-trends that will have the most significant impact on the market, the events that will reshape the industry, and the strategies for surpassing goals. The session will be hosted by Sara Eisen, Anchor, Closing Bell, CNBC.

“This year’s keynote speakers reflect the world-class industry leaders and influential voices that conference attendees have come to expect at this NYU event each year. They will bring attendees the latest insights and trends, which could be the key to the next phase of commercial growth,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality, Wellness and Travel, Questex. “This event attracts the largest gathering of hospitality investors and is the perfect place to connect with the right people, build partnerships, and hear the latest news.”

A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

