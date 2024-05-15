Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. Files Complaint Seeking Custodianship of New World Gold Corporation (OTC: NWGC)

Charlestown, St. Kitts & Nevis, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. today announced that it has filed a complaint in the Circuit/County Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit, in and for Collier County, Florida (Case #: 11-2024-CA-001009-0001-XX), seeking custodianship of New World Gold Corporation (OTC: NWGC) .

The complaint alleges the necessity for custodianship to ensure the proper management and safeguarding of assets and interests associated with New World Gold Corporation (OTC: NWGC) It asserts that custodianship is in the best interest of all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, and other relevant parties.

It is important to note that the filing of the complaint does not guarantee the outcome, and custodianship proceedings are subject to court approval. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. remains committed to adhering to all legal procedures and requirements throughout the process.

"We have taken this step with the utmost consideration for the well-being of all parties involved," said Jake P. Noch, Founder and Managing Director of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. "Our primary objective is to ensure the stability and integrity of New World Gold Corporation (OTC: NWGC), and we believe that custodianship is necessary to achieve this goal."

The complaint asserts that the appointment of a custodian will facilitate the preservation of assets, the protection of interests, and the restoration of confidence in the management and operations of New World Gold Corporation (OTC: NWGC)

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. emphasizes its commitment to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory obligations throughout the custodianship proceedings.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. https://www.jakepnoch.com/

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential.

At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., we are more than just investors - we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JPNFamilyOffice

SOURCE: Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.