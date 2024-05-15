Konstant Becomes Proud Enlistee in Mobile App Daily’s Top Mobile App Development Companies
Konstant Fetches 2nd Place in Mobile App Daily’s List of Top Mobile App Development Companies!UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2024, Konstant Infosolutions has been recognized as the top mobile app development company in India by ITFirms.co, MobileAppDaily, and Clutch.co. They have also been recognized as one of the top app development agencies of 2024 by Businessofapps.com, and among the top app development companies of 2024 by Softwareworld.co.
No online service can be imagined without a mobile phone. Food delivery, ride hailing, lawn mowing, baby-sitting, online tutoring, ecommerce, doctor consultation, money transfer - Modern world is unimaginable without mobile apps. The market for mobile apps that was once valued at USD 66.5 billion in 2021 is now projecting a growth curve from USD 82.32 billion in 2022 to USD 366.93 billion by 2030, depicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.80% for time frame of 2022 - 2030. This will continue to grow with greater adoption of mobile devices across all budgets, platforms, and brands.
Facilitating this growth a notch further are some essential pointers like cheaper mobile app development cost, abundance of experienced mobile app developers, growth of IT specific infrastructure.
Mobile App Daily has enlisted top mobile app development companies that seem to fit into this criteria, are budget friendly, famous with positive client reviews, have varied projects portfolio. All these in place, such companies are breaking records by developing resourceful mobile apps, and setting trends for new comers in the market.
Mobile Applications developed within the developmental labs in Konstant Infosolutions have boosted business' productivity, revolutionized industries, empowered individuals, created new job opportunities.
They have their eyes set on user experience (UX), emerging technologies, and apps that cater to niche audience.
About Mobile App Daily
Mobile App Daily is one of the most trusted and largest media source of mobile app industry for news and reports on mobile app development, app reviews, mobile app marketing and companies.
About Konstant Infosolutions
Konstant Infosolutions is a web and mobile app development company that has been in business since 2003 and has over 250 full-time developers and tech experts worldwide. They have worked with clients in many industries, including education, gaming, real estate, banking and finance, and food and restaurants. Some of their clients include Dominos, Raw Bank, UNESCO, Wonder Cement, and Obsess.
Konstant Infosolutions has also received recognition from other sources, including:
● Deccan Herrald: Ranked #1 in Top Flutter App Development Company in 2023
● G2: Named Best Mobile App Development Company in 2024
● Mobile Apps Daily: Ranked #8 in Top 10 Education App Development Companies in 2024
● ANI News: Named among Top Mobile App Development Companies in 2023
● TopDevelopers: Ranked #7 in Top Web Developers in 2024
● ITFirms: Ranked #1 Web Development Company in 2024
● Outlook India: Listed as Best Offshore Developers in 2023
