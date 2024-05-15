Charging Robotics and Make My Day to Deploy AI-based EV Charging Management System

This new feature will be added to the company’s Wireless Charging System for Automatic Car Parks

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charging Robotics Inc. (OTC: FDOCD), announces that as part of its collaboration with Make My Day Ltd., a market leader in the field of EV fleet management for minimizing EV (electric vehicle) battery consumption, the two companies reached the final stages of development of their software for EV charging management in automatic car parks.

The company’s charging management system uses machine learning and AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms to answer the growing shortage of electricity for EV charging. With the rise in EV adoption, there is a growing concern that average available electricity supply will not be sufficient to fully charge all EVs parked in a typical automatic parking facility in a timeframe which would be considered commercially or practically feasible. In order to solve this need, Charging Robotics and Make My Day jointly developed a unique charging management software that allows the wireless charging system in automatic car parks to prioritize the charge sequence for all present EVs and deliver the exact amount of electricity each EV needs to.

This software uses predictive machine learning and AI algorithms to supply each EV the required amount of electricity needed for their respective driver’s planned drives. It also prioritizes the charge order based on the planned departure time of each driver, the vehicle type, driving style and other parameters. This software is based on Make My Day expertise in EV fleet management with the adaptations to the Charging Robotics system for wireless charging in automatic parking facilities. The software is seamlessly integrated into the Charging Robotics UI (user interface) and works with Charging Robotics system for wireless charging in automatic car parks, allowing drivers to charge EVs in places where the driver cannot physically access a charging plug.

Recently, Charging Robotics installed its wireless charging system under a pilot project in an automatic parking facility in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“We are pleased with the cooperation with Make My Day of developing this exciting feature. We believe that it will add value for our future customers and allow them to use limited electricity supply to optimally charge their EVs,” said Hovav Gilan, CEO of Charging Robotics.

Nisan Katz, CEO of Make My Day, said “We developed our app for electric vehicle fleet management and were happy to discover that it is applicable in additional market segments such as automatic parking facilities.”

About Make My Day

Make My Day is a premier solution provider, specializing in streamlining the transition and operation of EV fleets, contributing significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions. Make My Day helps companies, fleets, and automotive leaders quickly and efficiently transition to all green EVs using Make My Day’s technology. www.makemydayapp.com

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing various automatic wireless charging solutions such as robotic and stationary charging systems for EVs. Robotic solutions are intended to offer the driver the ability to initiate charging by use of a simple smartphone app that instructs an autonomous robot, which navigates under the EV for access and charging capabilities. Our stationary systems offer various charging solutions, including in automatic car parks where the company’s system allowins EVs to charge in places where drivers can’t connect plugs to sockets. For further information, visit: https://www.chargingrobotics.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Charging Robotics’, and its subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd.’s (together, the “Company”) current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of any third-party websites.

