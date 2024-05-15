Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) Market to Reach US$ 3,799.2 Million by 2034, With 10.1% CAGR
Explore how the increasing maternal age is disrupting the various aspects in the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, UNITED STATE , May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market (非侵襲的出生前検査（NIPT）市場) is poised to reach a valuation worth US$ 1,447.2 million in 2024. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 10.1% and hence reach a sum of US$ 3,799.2 million by the end of 2034.
The global increase in maternal age is a major factor driving the market for non-invasive prenatal testing, or NIPT. The need for precise and timely fetal abnormality diagnosis by non-invasive prenatal testing is increasing as more women postpone having children. This is establishing NIPT as a vital tool for prenatal screening and driving market expansion.
The introduction of cell-free fetal DNA (cffDNA) analysis is a development in the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) sector that is boosting growth. By improving the precision of chromosomal abnormality detection, this innovative approach gives pregnant parents an earlier and more dependable screening choice, ultimately leading to better prenatal care and outcomes.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
In 2019, the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market was valued at US$ 882.9 million. Projections indicate significant growth trends in specific regions and segments by 2024. North America's non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to dominate, reaching a substantial 61.7% market share. Conversely, Latin America is forecasted to hold a smaller share, accounting for 1.1% of the global market. Within the US market, a notable surge is expected, with a projected valuation of US$ 859 million in 2024, capturing an increased market share of 96.1%. Brazil's market for non-invasive prenatal testing is also on the rise, projected to reach US$ 8 million in the same year. Segment-wise, the panel 1 test category is anticipated to command a significant portion, constituting 59.6% of the market by 2024. Moreover, the hospitals segment is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand its market share to 53.4% by 2024. These forecasts underline the dynamic evolution and regional disparities within the non-invasive prenatal testing market landscape.
“Growing maternal age, increasing knowledge of and adoption of advanced prenatal screening methods, and an increase in the need for early and accurate fetal abnormality detection are driving drivers for the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market. These factors also encourage technological advancements and market expansion,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
In order to increase sales, companies within the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market are deliberately concentrating on market expansion and innovation. They make large investments in research and development with the goal of improving the range and precision of prenatal diagnostic technology. Customer awareness is raised by marketing campaigns that highlight NIPT's high detection rates and non-invasive nature.
Market penetration is strengthened by partnerships with genetic counseling services and healthcare providers. Companies also look at regulatory clearances and developing markets in order to broaden their global reach. These organizations want to take an increasing share of the expanding NIPT industry by being on the very forefront of technology and market trends.
Key Developments
One of the most sensitive and targeted screening test accessible to physicians and their patients who are thinking about NIPT is ARUP's new Non-Invasive Prenatal Aneuploidy Screen by Cell-Free DNA Sequencing assay, which was launched in the market on May 23, 2022.
A useful addition to CENTOGENE's prenatal repertoire is CentoNIPT®, an innovative non-invasive prenatal test that offers a quick and precise screening for the majority of prenatal chromosomal abnormalities (Trisomy 21, Trisomy 18, Trisomy 13, and sex chromosomes). Even in cases where the fetal fraction is less than 4%, CentoNIPT® integrates continuous assessment of fetal fraction with next generation sequencing. CentoNIPT® claims the lowest test failure rate of any NIPT technology available on the market, ranging from 30% to 50% lower, and is based on the Illumina Verifi Prenatal Test & VeriSeqTM NIPT system.
