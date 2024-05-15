ibex Launches 3rd Annual CX Leadership Awards

Celebrating pioneers in customer experience innovation and execution

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its third annual CX Leadership Awards, which honor the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders and contributors around the world. This year’s recipients, selected from a prestigious roster of renowned CX leaders and innovators across the industry, will be recognized at the ibex CX Leaders Dinner on June 5 during Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas.



“ibex has a long history of CX innovation and deep experience partnering with some of the world’s most iconic brands to deliver next-gen, personalized, and differentiated customer experiences,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “Through these awards, we recognize and celebrate the visionaries across our fast-evolving industry who are leveraging the latest digital and AI-powered solutions to redefine CX to enhance client and brand interactions, drive customer loyalty and business success, all while reducing the overall cost to serve.”

The ibex CX Leadership Awards shine a light on the individuals and organizations demonstrating industry leadership, technological innovation, and the ability to rapidly respond to evolving market forces. Honorees excel in enabling seamless customer engagement, creating extraordinary customer experiences, and optimizing the customer journey.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

