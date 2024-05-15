Submit Release
The The Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 introduced a new category for light electric vehicles, including e-scooters, and clarified the definition of electric bicycles and e-mopeds There are four main types: e-scooters, e-bikes, L1e-A e-mopeds and L1e-B e-mopeds. Different regulations apply for each, so it is important to understand what category a light electric vehicle is in. Use the questions below to find your category.

