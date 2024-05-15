Increasing Incidence of Eye Disorders is Boosting the Global Optometry Equipment Market; says TNR, The Niche Research
Global Optometry Equipment Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 8.6 Bn BY 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 6.5% During 2024 – 2034WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optometry equipment encompasses a diverse array of instruments and devices essential for comprehensive eye care, enabling optometrists to accurately diagnose eye conditions, prescribe appropriate treatments, and optimize visual outcomes for patients. As medical practitioners, optometrists usually offer complete primary eye care. In hospitals and clinics, optometry equipment is commonly utilized for general examinations as well as cornea, cataract, glaucoma, and retinal exams. These optometry instruments include, among others, autorefractors, keratometers, fundus cameras, wavefront aberrometers, ophthalmoscopes, visual field analyzers, and retinoscopes. Equipment for optometry is also used for general eye exams, the diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions like glaucoma and cataracts.
Global Optometry Equipment Market Demand Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases: The rising prevalence of eye diseases and vision disorders, including myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataracts, fuels demand for optometry equipment. As the global population ages and lifestyle factors such as digital device use contribute to the growing incidence of eye conditions, eye care professionals require advanced diagnostic tools and treatment modalities with an aim to address the diverse needs of patients.
Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population demographic, particularly in developed countries, drives demand for optometry equipment tailored to the unique needs of older adults. Geriatric patients require specialized diagnostic tests and treatments for age-related eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and presbyopia, leading to increased adoption of devices such as OCT scanners, visual field analyzers, and intraocular pressure (IOP) monitors in optometry practices.
Which Type is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Optometry Equipment market During the Forecast Period?
Cornea and cataract examination products segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the optometry equipment market. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases and conditions, including corneal diseases, refractive errors, and cataracts, contributes to the demand for cornea and cataract examination products. Factors such as lifestyle changes, environmental factors, genetic predisposition, and chronic health conditions contribute to the rising burden of eye diseases globally. As awareness of eye health grows and access to eye care services expands, there is greater demand for comprehensive diagnostic and treatment options to address a wide range of ocular conditions, driving the market for cornea and cataract examination products. Efforts to improve access to eye care services, particularly in underserved regions and developing countries, drive the demand for cornea and cataract examination products that are portable, affordable, and easy to use in various clinical settings. Mobile eye clinics, teleophthalmology programs, and community outreach initiatives rely on compact and versatile examination tools for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of corneal and cataract conditions in resource-limited settings. The development of cost-effective and user-friendly examination products expands access to essential eye care services and supports public health initiatives aimed at reducing avoidable blindness and visual impairment.
Based on the application, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Optometry Equipment market During the Forecast Period?
Cataract is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the Optometry Equipment market during the forecast period. Cataracts are predominantly age-related, and their prevalence increases with advancing age. As the global population continues to age, there is a corresponding rise in the number of individuals affected by cataracts. The growing elderly population drives the demand for optometry equipment used in cataract diagnosis, monitoring, and surgical treatment. Cataracts is considered as of one leading causes of vision impairment and blindness worldwide. The high prevalence of cataracts underscores the importance of early detection, accurate diagnosis, and timely intervention. Optometry equipment, such as slit lamps, autorefractors, keratometers, and optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, are essential for assessing cataract severity, monitoring disease progression, and determining the need for surgical intervention.
Based on the End User, which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Optometry Equipment market During the Forecast Period?
Hospitals segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the optometry equipment market during the forecast period. Hospitals strive to offer comprehensive healthcare services, including ophthalmic care, to meet the needs of their patient populations. Optometry equipment such as slit lamps, tonometers, autorefractors, and fundus cameras are essential for diagnosing and managing various eye conditions, ranging from refractive errors to more complex ocular diseases. The availability of advanced optometry equipment enhances hospitals' ability to provide high-quality eye care services and improves patient outcomes. Hospitals often employ a multidisciplinary approach to eye care, involving collaboration between optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other healthcare professionals. Optometry equipment facilitates communication and coordination among different specialties, allowing for comprehensive assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning for patients with diverse eye health needs. Integrated eye care services within hospital settings promote continuity of care and streamline patient management processes.
Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Optometry Equipment Market in 2023?
Asia-Pacific region is projected as the fastest growing region in the optometry equipment market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is home to a large and rapidly growing population, including a significant proportion of elderly individuals. As people age, the prevalence of vision-related conditions such as refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration increases. The growing aging population drives the demand for optometry equipment used in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of various eye conditions, including refractive correction, cataract assessment, and glaucoma screening. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles in the Asia-Pacific region have led to an increased prevalence of lifestyle-related eye conditions such as myopia and dry eye syndrome. Factors such as prolonged screen time, near-work activities, and environmental factors contribute to the growing burden of myopia and other refractive errors, particularly among children and young adults. The demand for optometry equipment for myopia management, including diagnostic tools, orthokeratology lenses, and myopia control devices, is driven by the need to address the growing epidemic of myopia in urban populations.
Competitive Landscape: Global Optometry Equipment Market
o Alcon
o Bausch Health Companies Inc
o Canon Inc.
o Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
o Essilor Luxottica (Essilor International SA)
o Halma plc (Keeler Ltd)
o Heidelberg Engineering GmbH (Heidelberg Engineering Inc.)
o HEINE Optotechnik
o Johnson & Johnson
o Nidek Co. Ltd
o Oculus Inc.
o Revenio Group PLC
o Other Industry Participants
Global Optometry Equipment Market
By Type
o Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products
• OCT Scanners
• Fundus Cameras
• Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers
• Ophthalmoscopes
• Retinoscopes
o General Examination Products
• Autorefractors and Keratometers
• Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems
• Tonometers
• Slit Lamps
• Lensmeters
• Chart Projectors
o Cornea and Cataract Examination Products
• Wavefront Aberrometer
• Specular Microscope
• Optical Biometry Systems
• Corneal Topographical System
By Application
o Glaucoma
o General Examination
o Cataract
o Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
o Other Applications
By End User
o Eye Clinics
o Hospitals
o Other End Users
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
